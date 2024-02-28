Gas cylinder blast in Bhashan Char: Four Rohingya children dead so far

Bangladesh

UNB
28 February, 2024, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 28 February, 2024, 02:34 pm

Gas cylinder blast in Bhashan Char: Four Rohingya children dead so far

A child who suffered burn injuries in a gas cylinder blast at Bhashan Char Rohingya camp on Saturday (24 February) died at Chittagong Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) this morning, taking the death toll from the incident to four.

The latest victim was identified as Sohel, 5.

Sohel succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at CMCH this morning, said hospital Director Brigadier General Md Shamim Ahsan.

The child suffered 50% burn injuries, and his trachea was also severely affected.  

On Saturday, nine people were injured when a gas cylinder exploded at the Rohingya camp in Bhashan Char area.

Of them, seven were taken to Chattogram Medical College and Hospital for treatment, where Russel, 3, succumbed to his injuries on that day.

Two more Rohingya children -- Mubashshera, 4, and Robi Alam, 5 -- died at CMCH on Monday (26 February).

Injured Jobaida, 22, Rosmina, 5, and Amena Khatun, 24, are currently undergoing treatment at the hospital, said Director of Chattogram Medical College and Hospital, Brigadier Shamim Ahsan.

Of them, Roshmina suffered 50% burn injuries, Amena 8%, and Jobaida 25% burn injuries.

Top News

fire / Fire accident / Bhashan Char

