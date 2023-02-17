Four envoys visit Rohingyas in Bhasan Char

Bangladesh

UNB
17 February, 2023, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 17 February, 2023, 09:59 pm

Related News

Four envoys visit Rohingyas in Bhasan Char

UNB
17 February, 2023, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 17 February, 2023, 09:59 pm
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Ambassadors of Japan, China, France and Indonesia visited Noakhali's Bhasan Char Rohingya camps on Friday (17 February).

Japanese Ambassador Iwama Kiminori, Chinese Ambassador Yao Wen, French Ambassador Marie Masdupuy and Indonesian Ambassador Heru Hartanto Subolo reached Bhasan Char on a helicopter around 10:30am.

They were accompanied by UN Resident Coordinator Gwyn Lewis, UN High Commissioner for Refugees Representative Johannes Van Der Klaauw and World Food Program Officer-in-Charge Simone Lawson Parchment.

Humayun Kabir, officer-in-charge (OC) of Bhasan Char Police Station said the delegation including the ambassadors of four countries monitored the overall situation from 11:00am to 3:00pm.

They also talked to Rohingyas about their facilities, living standards and other issues, added the OC.

They left Bhasan Char for Dhaka around 3:30pm, said the OC.

At the same time, a delegation led by Prime Minister's Principal Secretary Mohammad Tofazzel Hossain Miah also visited Bhasan Char.

Top News

Rohingya refugee / Bhashan Char / Foreign envoys

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Five types of renewable energy

Five types of renewable energy

8h | Panorama
Workers clean photovoltaic panels inside a solar power plant in Gujarat, India, July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave/File Photo

Why haven't alternative energy sources taken off in a bigger way yet?

8h | Panorama
Unlocking the planet-saving power of alternative energy

Unlocking the planet-saving power of alternative energy

9h | Panorama
The Toyota GR Supra 2.0 is the most affordable way to fulfil your dream of owning a Supra. Photo: Akif Hamid

Toyota GR Supra 2.0: The most reasonable poster car for Bangladeshi roads

12h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

What do I do when I see without technology?- Vashkar Bhattacharjee

What do I do when I see without technology?- Vashkar Bhattacharjee

2h | TBS Stories
Power producers want dollars for smooth electricity

Power producers want dollars for smooth electricity

1d | TBS Insight
Saif-Kareena are in Marvel now

Saif-Kareena are in Marvel now

4h | TBS Entertainment
Which food Arifin Shuvo has sacrificed to get six pack

Which food Arifin Shuvo has sacrificed to get six pack

1d | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Mashiul Azam has shifted Anik Telecom&#039;s business model from selling mobile phone accessories to selling manufacturing electrical products like switches, holders, lamps etc. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

The rise and fall of Anik Telecom: How a warranty card brought down a successful business

2
Ryad Yousuf. Sketch: TBS
Panorama

Meet the first Bangladeshi Partner of Goldman Sachs

3
Grameen UNIQLO closes 4 Dhaka showrooms
Corporates

Grameen UNIQLO closes 4 Dhaka showrooms

4
Photo: TBS
RMG

Bangladesh RMGs under US review for alleged counterfeits

5
Walton launches affordable e-bike
Corporates

Walton launches affordable e-bike

6
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Railway passengers must carry ID documents from 1 March