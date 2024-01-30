Light rain likely over Dhaka, Khulna

Rain or thundershower is likely to occur at a few places over Khulna division and at one or two places over Dhaka division, said a Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) bulletin issued for 24 hours commencing from 9 am today.

"Weather may remain mainly dry with partly cloudy sky elsewhere over the country. Moderate to thick fog may occur over the river basins and light to moderate fog elsewhere over the country during late night to morning," it added.

The existing mild to moderate cold wave which is sweeping over Rangpur division and the districts of Gopalgonj, Naogaon, Moulavibazar and Feni, may abate from some places, the bulletin said.

Night and day temperatures may rise slightly over the country.

The country's maximum temperature on Monday was recorded at 27.5 degrees Celsius at Sitakunda while today's minimum temperature of 7.6 degrees Celsius was recorded at Tetulia.

The sun sets at 5:43pm today and rises at 6:41am tomorrow in the capital.