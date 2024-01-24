Light rain likely at four divisions including Dhaka

Bangladesh

BSS
24 January, 2024, 01:55 pm
Last modified: 24 January, 2024, 02:49 pm

Related News

Light rain likely at four divisions including Dhaka

BSS
24 January, 2024, 01:55 pm
Last modified: 24 January, 2024, 02:49 pm
Rain drops on a window shield. Photo: Collected
Rain drops on a window shield. Photo: Collected

Light rain or drizzle is likely to occur at one or two places over Dhaka, Khulna, Barishal and Chattogram divisions, said a Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) bulletin issued for 24 hours commencing 9 am today.

"Weather may remain mainly dry with partly cloudy sky elsewhere over the country. Moderate to thick fog may occur over the country from midnight to tomorrow morning and it may continue till noon at some places," it added.

The existing mild cold wave that is sweeping over Rangpur and Rajshahi divisions and the districts of Kishoregonj and Chuadanga may abate from some places, the bulletin said.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Night and day temperatures may rise slightly over the country.

The country's maximum temperature on Tuesday was recorded 27.6 degrees Celsius at Teknaf while today's minimum temperature 8.4 degrees Celsius was recorded at Tetulia.

The sun sets at 5:39pm today and rises at 6:42 m tomorrow in the capital.

Top News

Rain forecast / rain / Bangladesh / Weather forecast

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The power of ‘networking’ to prop up your career

The power of ‘networking’ to prop up your career

1h | Pursuit
Students learn to analyse complex issues, assess development policies, and develop innovative solutions to global challenges. Students at the Development Studies department, University of Dhaka. PHOTO: AHSAN PRANON

Why should you pursue a degree in Development Studies?

1h | Pursuit
PS Mahsud (extreme left) and PS Tern (extreme right) docked with some other vessels. Since the British era, paddle ships have played a critical role in our maritime transportation system. Photo: TBS

The last vestige of paddle steamers: A new tourist attraction on the horizon?

6h | Panorama
The versatility of cane allows for the creation of sleek and modern designs. Photo: Collected

From necessity to aesthetics: Cane furnitures make a comeback

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Foreign loan servicing surges 49% in Jul-Dec 2023

Foreign loan servicing surges 49% in Jul-Dec 2023

1h | Videos
UK, EU pledge continuation of trade cooperation, investments in Bangladesh

UK, EU pledge continuation of trade cooperation, investments in Bangladesh

5h | Videos
Bangladeshi cricketer named to the ICC Women's ODI Team of the Year

Bangladeshi cricketer named to the ICC Women's ODI Team of the Year

17h | Videos
Drugmakers want to hike prices, citing soaring production costs

Drugmakers want to hike prices, citing soaring production costs

6h | Videos