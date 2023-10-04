Light to moderate rain likely over country

Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at most places over the north, south, central and north-eastern region, according to a weather forecast for the next 24 hours.

"Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at most places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions with moderately heavy to very heavy falls at places over the country," according to the met office forecast that begins from 9am today (4 October).

Day and night temperatures may fall slightly over the country.

The country's maximum temperature on Tuesday (3 October) was recorded at 33.8 degrees Celsius at Sayedpur, and the minimum temperature was recorded at 24 degrees Celsius jointly at Teknaf and Bandarban.

The country's maximum rainfall for the last twenty-four hours till 6am today was recorded at 138 millimetres (mm) at Hatiya.

The low-pressure area over Jharkhand and the adjoining area persists. The axis of the monsoon trough runs through East Uttar Pradesh, central of the low, West Bengal to Assam, across the central part of Bangladesh.

Monsoon is active over Bangladesh and strong over North Bay.

Today's sunset at Dhaka is at 5:43pm and tomorrow's sunrise is at 5:51am.