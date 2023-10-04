Light to moderate rain likely over country

Bangladesh

BSS
04 October, 2023, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 04 October, 2023, 12:58 pm

Related News

Light to moderate rain likely over country

Day and night temperatures may fall slightly over the country

BSS
04 October, 2023, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 04 October, 2023, 12:58 pm
File Photo: UNB
File Photo: UNB

Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at most places over the north, south, central and north-eastern region, according to a weather forecast for the next 24 hours.

"Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at most places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions with moderately heavy to very heavy falls at places over the country," according to the met office forecast that begins from 9am today (4 October).

Day and night temperatures may fall slightly over the country.

The country's maximum temperature on Tuesday (3 October) was recorded at 33.8 degrees Celsius at Sayedpur, and the minimum temperature was recorded at 24 degrees Celsius jointly at Teknaf and Bandarban.

The country's maximum rainfall for the last twenty-four hours till 6am today was recorded at 138 millimetres (mm) at Hatiya.

The low-pressure area over Jharkhand and the adjoining area persists. The axis of the monsoon trough runs through East Uttar Pradesh, central of the low, West Bengal to Assam, across the central part of Bangladesh. 

Monsoon is active over Bangladesh and strong over North Bay.

Today's sunset at Dhaka is at 5:43pm and tomorrow's sunrise is at 5:51am.

Top News

Rain forecast / Bangladesh / Weather forecast

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Unlike Bangla Medium students who are well-versed in the local university admission process from an early age, English Medium students often remain in the dark about these requirements. Photo: Collected

The slim route for English Medium students into public universities

2h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

The art of budget outlining in a business pitch

2h | Pursuit
In areas where the poison is applied, the water quality, zooplankton and phytoplankton are damaged as long as the poison remains. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Poison fishing spreads to Padma River

6h | Panorama
The modern yet minimalistic decor trend beautifully marries the sleekness of contemporary design with the simplicity and functionality of minimalism. Photo: Collected

Modern yet minimalistic decor trends for home and interior design

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Where is the obstacle to becoming a member of the European Union?

Where is the obstacle to becoming a member of the European Union?

8m | TBS World
Why do different countries in the world want to go to the moon?

Why do different countries in the world want to go to the moon?

3h | TBS Science
How the World Cup came to the Indian subcontinent from England

How the World Cup came to the Indian subcontinent from England

17h | TBS SPORTS
Why is BPC struggling to clear the arrears of oil imports?

Why is BPC struggling to clear the arrears of oil imports?

16h | TBS Economy