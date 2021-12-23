Liberation war ministry renews MoU with the health department to provide free medical services to freedom fighters

Bangladesh

TBS Report
23 December, 2021, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 23 December, 2021, 08:31 pm

According to the renewal agreement, freedom fighters will get free medical services worth Tk70,000 at district and upazila level government hospitals, medical colleges and 22 specialised hospitals

The existing Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Ministry of Liberation War Affairs and Health Services Division to provide free medical services to freedom fighters has been renewed for the next five years.

According to the renewal agreement, freedom fighters will get free medical services worth Tk70,000 at district and upazila level government hospitals, medical colleges and 22 specialised hospitals, said a press release.

Secretary of the Ministry of Liberation War Affairs Khwaja Mia and Senior Secretary of the Department of Health Services Lokman Hossain Mia signed the MoU in the conference room of the Ministry of Liberation War Affairs on Thursday (23 December).

The services will include medical advice, various tests, medicines, beds, diet, and nursing.

In 2018, the ministry and the health division signed the MoU to provide free medical services to freedom fighters for three years.

The 22 specialised hospitals are: Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University and Hospital, Dhaka Medical College and Hospital, Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College and Hospital, Sir Salimullah Medical College and Hospital, National Cancer Research Institute and Hospital, National Orthopedic Hospital and Rehabilitation Institute (NITOR), National Kidney Institute and Hospital , National Heart Institute and Hospital, National Institute of Ophthalmology and Hospital, National Institute of Chest Disease and Hospital, National Institute of Neurosciences Hospital, National Institute of Mental Health and Hospital, Shaheed Sheikh Abu Naser Specialized Hospital in Khulna, Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib Eye Hospital and Training in Gopalganj, Chittagong Medical College Hospital, Mymensingh Medical College Hospital, Rajshahi Medical College Hospital, Rangpur Medical College Hospital, Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital, Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital in Barisal, National Heart Foundation, Dhaka and Birdem General Hospital, Dhaka.

Senior officials of the Ministry of Liberation War Affairs and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare were present during the signing of the MoU.

