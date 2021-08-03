Let users utilise surplus mobile data: Minister 

Posts and Telecommunications Minister Mustafa Jabbar has urged the telecom operators to give their subscribers the opportunity to use the surplus mobile internet data after the expiration date.

He also instructed them alongside Bangladesh Telecommunication and Radio Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) not to set the duration of the data package too briefly.

"People have questions about the quality of service of mobile operators. They were expected to maintaining quality, we have been monitoring them," he said while attending an agreement ceremony with Canada-based TKC Telecom for the purchase of BTRC's telecom monitoring system Monday.

"Once the system is implemented, the process of collecting and reporting information from mobile operators will be automated," he said.

At the same time, it will be possible to observe all the necessary information in real-time.

This will ensure regular and reliable access to voice and data traffic, network usage and quality information as well as BTRC's revenue, he added.

He noted that the introduction of new telecommunication monitoring system will make it possible to find out the weaknesses of the telecom sector.

The Minister also directed the authorities to resolve the problems that are common to the users such as call drop, lack of data network and the expiration of data.

BTRC Engineering and Operations Director Md Golam Razzak and TKC Telecom CEO Samir Talhami signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.

The estimated cost of the telecom monitoring system project has been set at Tk77.65 crore.