Let users utilise surplus mobile data: Minister 

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
03 August, 2021, 10:50 am
Last modified: 03 August, 2021, 11:16 am

Related News

Let users utilise surplus mobile data: Minister 

TBS Report 
03 August, 2021, 10:50 am
Last modified: 03 August, 2021, 11:16 am
Let users utilise surplus mobile data: Minister 

Posts and Telecommunications Minister Mustafa Jabbar has urged the telecom operators to give their subscribers the opportunity to use the surplus mobile internet data after the expiration date. 

He also instructed them alongside Bangladesh Telecommunication and Radio Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) not to set the duration of the data package too briefly.

"People have questions about the quality of service of mobile operators. They were expected to maintaining quality, we have been monitoring them," he said while attending an agreement ceremony with Canada-based TKC Telecom for the purchase of BTRC's telecom monitoring system Monday.

"Once the system is implemented, the process of collecting and reporting information from mobile operators will be automated," he said. 

At the same time, it will be possible to observe all the necessary information in real-time.

 This will ensure regular and reliable access to voice and data traffic, network usage and quality information as well as BTRC's revenue, he added. 

He noted that the introduction of new telecommunication monitoring system will make it possible to find out the weaknesses of the telecom sector. 

The Minister also directed the authorities to resolve the problems that are common to the users such as call drop, lack of data network and the expiration of data.

BTRC Engineering and Operations Director Md Golam Razzak and TKC Telecom CEO Samir Talhami signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations. 

The estimated cost of the telecom monitoring system project has been set at Tk77.65 crore. 

Top News / ICT

Telecom / Mustafa Jabbar / Mobile Data

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Explainer: Why is the export income of RMG sector low?

TBS Explainer: Why is the export income of RMG sector low?

18h | Videos
TBS Today: Export sector reopens, why not SMEs?

TBS Today: Export sector reopens, why not SMEs?

18h | Videos
TBS Wheels: Brand new car at affordable price

TBS Wheels: Brand new car at affordable price

18h | Videos
Indifference to hygienics seen among workers as RMG factories re-open despite lockdown

Indifference to hygienics seen among workers as RMG factories re-open despite lockdown

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
SSC, HSC examinations to be held on three subjects
Education

SSC, HSC examinations to be held on three subjects

2
Humayun Ahmed's family sends legal notice to Grameenphone
Glitz

Humayun Ahmed's family sends legal notice to Grameenphone

3
What Jamuna Group says regarding investment in Evaly
Corporates

What Jamuna Group says regarding investment in Evaly

4
Owning, trading in cryptocurrency not a crime: Bangladesh Bank
Bangladesh

Owning, trading in cryptocurrency not a crime: Bangladesh Bank

5
File Photo of Bangladesh Bank : Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Economy

Dhamakashopping: BB freezes 14 bank accounts over alleged money laundering 

6
Photo: Zia Chowdhury/TBS
Crime

Helena Jahangir arrested; liquor, casino materials seized from her house