97% smartphone users in Bangladesh worried about data security: Study

Ensuring strong governance concerning data protection and ensuring data privacy should be the key concerns of authorities. Photo: Reuters

A staggering 97% of smartphone users in Bangladesh are worried about the security of their data, according to a study by Telenor Asia.

The survey also revealed that currently, 57% of smartphone users in the country are hopeful to find a new source of income through their devices, which is the second highest among South Asian countries.

The study titled "Telenor Asia Digital Lives Decoded" was conducted through a survey of over 8,000 people across eight countries in Asia including Bangladesh, Indonesia, Malaysia, Pakistan, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam.

The aim of the study was to decode behaviours and attitudes towards mobile connectivity and how it is reshaping the way people in Asia live, work and play, according to a press release.

The study was revealed at an event titled "Building Better Digital Lives for a Smart Bangladesh" at a Dhaka hotel on Wednesday organised by Telenor Asia, one of the leading telco-tech companies in Asia and the main investor behind Grameenphone.

Manisha Dogra, head of external relations at Telenor Asia, said, "Our Digital Lives Decoded study highlights that mobile connectivity improves people's quality of life, opens up economic opportunities and brings better access to essential services like education and health."

Md Shamsul Arefin, secretary of the ICT Division, said, "Digital infrastructure is fundamental to connectivity for millions in Bangladesh. Hence, our collective priority should be to leverage the tremendous power and potential of broadband to realise the vision of Smart Bangladesh 2041."

Brigadier General Md Ehsanul Kabir, director general of the Engineering & Operations Division of the BTRC, said, "Together, we need to ensure a forward-looking and sustainable telecom infrastructure to facilitate Bangladesh's digital transformation via meaningful connectivity."