Telenor to sell Pakistan telecoms unit for $490 mln

Telecom

Reuters
14 December, 2023, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 14 December, 2023, 01:19 pm

Related News

Telenor to sell Pakistan telecoms unit for $490 mln

Telenor's remaining Asian portfolio consists of stakes in Grameenphone in Bangladesh, CelcomDigi in Malaysia and True Corp in Thailand with close to 160 million customers combined.

Reuters
14 December, 2023, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 14 December, 2023, 01:19 pm
Telenor to sell Pakistan telecoms unit for $490 mln

Norway's Telenor said on Thursday it had agreed to sell its Pakistan unit to state group Pakistan Telecommunications in a transaction valuing the operation at 5.3 billion Norwegian crowns ($490 million).

Telenor Pakistan, launched 18 years ago, and has 45 million customers, the company said in a statement.

The Norwegian group has been restructuring its Asian businesses and had said it hoped to decide on a solution for the Pakistan business by year-end.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Pakistan Telecommunications' share price was up 8.3% at 0645 GMT (12:45 pm Bangladesh time). Telenor begins trade at 0800 GMT.

Telenor Asia will remain an active owner for the three market-leading businesses which make up our Asian portfolio

Petter-Boerre Furberg

In the first nine months, Telenor Pakistan contributed 2.6 billion Norwegian crowns ($240 million) in service revenue and 1.4 billion crowns in earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to the group.

The deal is subject to regulatory approvals, and the aim is to close the transaction during 2024. The sale was not estimated to have a significant impact on financials for 2023, Telenor said.

Telenor's remaining Asian portfolio consists of stakes in Grameenphone in Bangladesh, CelcomDigi in Malaysia and True Corp in Thailand with close to 160 million customers combined.

"Telenor Asia will remain an active owner for the three market-leading businesses which make up our Asian portfolio," said the head of the company's operation in the region, Petter-Boerre Furberg.

Top News / World+Biz

Telenor / Telecom

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

How can some people's wealth grow over 100 times?

How can some people's wealth grow over 100 times?

4h | Panorama
The consortium organises various teaching programs for junior doctors to stimulate lateral thinking. Photo: Courtesy

Planetary Health Academia: Border is not a barrier for these Bangladeshi-origin physicians

4h | Panorama
Photo: YRF Entertainment

The Railway Men: Tales from a tragedy about individuals thwarting a catastrophe  

17h | Features
Employees need to be recognised for their work, they need to be backed up with necessary resources to do their jobs properly, and a good work environment is a must if you want to motivate them. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

How (not) to motivate your employees

20h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Netflix Users spent 812mn hours watching The Night Agent

Netflix Users spent 812mn hours watching The Night Agent

14h | TBS Entertainment
ICC unhappy with Mirpur’s wicket

ICC unhappy with Mirpur’s wicket

15h | TBS SPORTS
CP-2 terminal will increase greenhouse emissions by 20 times

CP-2 terminal will increase greenhouse emissions by 20 times

17h | TBS World
Recession has hit the Bangladesh as well

Recession has hit the Bangladesh as well

18h | TBS Economy