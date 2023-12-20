Leopard beaten dead by locals in Nilphamari

Bangladesh

UNB
20 December, 2023, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 20 December, 2023, 09:28 pm

Related News

Leopard beaten dead by locals in Nilphamari

UNB
20 December, 2023, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 20 December, 2023, 09:28 pm
Leopard beaten dead by locals in Nilphamari

A leopard was beaten to death by locals in Kishoreganj upazila of Nilphamari. 

The incident happened at Magura union of Kishoreganj upazila around 11:00 am on Wednesday (20 December).

Locals spotted the leopard on a tree near the bridge crossing of the Rangpur Irrigation Canal of Teesta Irrigation Project at around 11:00 am on Wednesday. As the news spread, a crowd gathered. Later, the leopard came down from the tree and injured four individuals, including a child.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

In response, those present at the scene ended up fatally attacking the leopard.

The injured were identified as Bullet Mia, 28, son of Budu Miah, Ferdous Alam, 35, son of late Makbul Hossain, Nayeb Ali, 40, son of Chakmal Hossain and Jannatul, 8, daughter of Chan Mia of Magura Uttar Para village.

Among the injured, Bullet Mia was sent to Rangpur Medical College Hospital for better treatment.

Smriti Singha Roy, wildlife and biodiversity conservation officer of Rangpur Forest Department, said, "There are no leopards in this area. It is believed that the leopard may have crossed the Indian border and came to this area."

Top News

leopard / Bangladesh / beaten to death

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

SI Milton Kumar Deb Das hands over a recovered phone to its owner. Photo: Courtesy

'Mobile KD' Milton: Meet the policeman who recovered over 6,000 lost phones

3h | Features
In the new curriculum, with students making their group choices starting from the 11th grade, there will be equal opportunities for everyone. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS

Goodbye to picking concentrations for SSC. Are the students and teachers ready?

9h | Pursuit
Protests over the destruction in Gaza have provoked a fight over terminology. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

It's dumb to make 'decolonisation' a dirty word

10h | Panorama
Suhailey Farzana. Sketch: TBS

Suhailey Farzana: An architect who builds with the community

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

ADP implementation declines despite govt. emphasis on spending ahead of polls

ADP implementation declines despite govt. emphasis on spending ahead of polls

2h | TBS Stories
Google to pay $700 million to US consumers, states in Play store settlement

Google to pay $700 million to US consumers, states in Play store settlement

8h | Tech Talk
Israel-linked hackers claim cyberattack that hit 70% of Iran’s gas stations

Israel-linked hackers claim cyberattack that hit 70% of Iran’s gas stations

11h | Multimedia
In 2024, remittances could reach 23 billion dollars

In 2024, remittances could reach 23 billion dollars

23h | Multimedia