Leopard beaten dead by locals in Nilphamari

A leopard was beaten to death by locals in Kishoreganj upazila of Nilphamari.

The incident happened at Magura union of Kishoreganj upazila around 11:00 am on Wednesday (20 December).

Locals spotted the leopard on a tree near the bridge crossing of the Rangpur Irrigation Canal of Teesta Irrigation Project at around 11:00 am on Wednesday. As the news spread, a crowd gathered. Later, the leopard came down from the tree and injured four individuals, including a child.

In response, those present at the scene ended up fatally attacking the leopard.

The injured were identified as Bullet Mia, 28, son of Budu Miah, Ferdous Alam, 35, son of late Makbul Hossain, Nayeb Ali, 40, son of Chakmal Hossain and Jannatul, 8, daughter of Chan Mia of Magura Uttar Para village.

Among the injured, Bullet Mia was sent to Rangpur Medical College Hospital for better treatment.

Smriti Singha Roy, wildlife and biodiversity conservation officer of Rangpur Forest Department, said, "There are no leopards in this area. It is believed that the leopard may have crossed the Indian border and came to this area."