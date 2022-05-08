Legal action against those using reference to claim illegal benefits: Railway minister

Railway Minister Nurul Islam Sujan has directed the authorities concerned to take legal action against anyone asking for illegal benefits, claiming themselves as relatives of railway high-ups.

The Ministry of Railways issued a letter signed by the railway minister's private secretary Mohammad Atiqur Rahman on Sunday.

According to the letter, recently it has come to their attention that some people have been demanding special benefits while travelling on the train, claiming to be the kin of the railway minister.

Many people claim favours over the phone, using railway high-ups as reference, from the project directors of Bangladesh Railways, it added.

When the railway minister was informed about the matter, he directed taking legal action against them, said the letter.

The minister also directed law enforcement agencies to collect their phone numbers and track them down.

The officials concerned and staff of Bangladesh Railways have been instructed not to get confused by the imposters and to avoid any activity outside the official process.

The direction came following the suspension of a ticket examiner (TTE) for his alleged misbehaviour with and fining three passengers, who were travelling ticketless and introduced themselves as relatives of the railway minister.

In face of widespread criticism, the suspension order of the concerned TTE was revoked on Sunday.

The railway minister who claimed yesterday (7 May) that he is not related to the passengers, has finally admitted today that he is indeed related to the three passengers who were recently fined for travelling ticketless.