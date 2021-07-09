Legal action against those involved in Rupganj fire: RAB chief  

Bangladesh

TBS Report
09 July, 2021, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 09 July, 2021, 07:15 pm

He said in the meantime, three separate probe bodies from fire service, district administration, and the Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments have been formed to look into the fire incident

RAB DG Chowdhury Abdullah al Mamun. Photo: Collected
RAB DG Chowdhury Abdullah al Mamun. Photo: Collected

Legal action would be taken against those who were involved in the devastating fire at the factory of Hashem Foods Ltd in Narayanganj's Rupganj, said Abdullah Al Mamun, director general of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB).

The director general made the remarks after visiting the spot this afternoon.

He said in the meantime, three separate probe bodies from fire service, district administration, and the Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments have been formed to look into the fire incident.

"Legal action will be taken against those whoever they are if their negligence is found," the director general added.

Md Nasir Uddin Ahmed, inspector general of Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments, said there were nets on the fourth floor of the six-storey building as the workers could not move upstairs.

"If they could go upstairs, the number of casualties would be lower. We have formed a five-member probe body to look into the matter," the official added. 

