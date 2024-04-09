No threat of militant attacks detected, enhanced security at Eidgahs: RAB chief

Bangladesh

UNB
09 April, 2024, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 09 April, 2024, 06:50 pm

To further bolster security measures, The RAB chief revealed that an increased number of RAB personnel have been strategically stationed in various regions. These units are supported by a robust infrastructure including control rooms, striking reserves, and both foot and mobile patrols

File photo of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) Director General (DG) M Khurshid Hossain. Photo: Collected
File photo of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) Director General (DG) M Khurshid Hossain. Photo: Collected

Extensive intelligence analysis and cyber monitoring have revealed no threats of militant attacks during the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations, the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) Director General M Khurshid Hossain said today (9 April).

Speaking to the press after a thorough inspection of the National Eidgah grounds, the RAB chief detailed the exhaustive security preparations made to ensure the peaceful observance of Eid prayers across the country.

Among the deployed assets, Hossain highlighted the round-the-clock presence of dog squads and bomb disposal units at the National Eidgah and other prayer venues. He also noted that RAB's elite commando teams are on standby to swiftly address any potential attacks or disruptive activities.

To further bolster security measures, Hossain revealed that an increased number of RAB personnel have been strategically stationed in various regions. These units are supported by a robust infrastructure including control rooms, striking reserves, and both foot and mobile patrols.

Additionally, checkpoints are being established with a dual focus on security and minimising inconvenience to those travelling for the holiday. 

The implementation of CCTV monitoring and the strategic placement of checkpoints underscore the RAB's comprehensive approach to safeguarding the Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations.

