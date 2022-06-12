Law prohibits talk shows, bulletins in newspapers’ online versions: Information minister

Bangladesh

TBS Report
12 June, 2022, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 12 June, 2022, 06:19 pm

Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud. Photo: Collected
Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud. Photo: Collected

According to the law, news portals and online versions of newspapers cannot broadcast talk shows and bulletins, said Information and Broadcasting Minister Hasan Mahmud.

During an exchange of views with reporters at the Secretariat Sunday (12 June) afternoon, the information minister presented the policy gazette in response to a question on the issue.

Hasan said the leaders of the Association of Television Channel Owners (ATCO) have recently noticed that online versions of some newspapers and news portals have been promoting online talk shows and even some news bulletins without permission.

Newspapers do not have permission to broadcast talk shows, videos: Info minister

He said as per the provisions of sub-sections 2,4, and 6 of the 2nd article of the National Online Mass Media Policy, they cannot broadcast any such content.

In a statement issued Saturday (11 June) the Editors' Council said the advancement of newspapers lies in the combination of print and digital format as the impact of digital revolution around the world has posed a new challenge to the industry.

The council has said that there is no room for debate over broadcasting digital content on online platforms of newspapers.

 

Information Minister Hasan Mahmud / ATCO

