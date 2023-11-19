Investigative journalism needed for society: Hasan

Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud speaks at the ‘Best Reporting Award’ giving ceremony organised by Dhaka Reporters’ Unity (DRU) at Chithrashala auditorium of Shilpakala Academy on Sunday (19 November). Photo: BSS
Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud speaks at the 'Best Reporting Award' giving ceremony organised by Dhaka Reporters' Unity (DRU) at Chithrashala auditorium of Shilpakala Academy on Sunday (19 November). Photo: BSS

Laying importance on investigative journalism, Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud today said journalists are the third eye of a society and their investigative reporting can focus on the real problems of the society.

"Investigative or special report is very much needed for a society as those reports help the responsible persons to look into the hidden issue of a society," he said while addressing the 'Best Reporting Award' giving ceremony organised by Dhaka Reporters' Unity (DRU) at Chithrashala auditorium of Shilpakala Academy.

Senior journalist Shahjahan Sarder and Al-Arafah Islami Bank vice president Jalal Ahmed, among others, addressed the function with DRU president Mursalin Nomani in the chair. DRU general secretary Mainul Hasan Sohel conducted it.

Jury board members Monowar Hossain and Mostafa Kamal Majumder and DRU executive committee members were also present at the function.

Mentioning that investigative reporters face many obstacles as many business houses are running media to protect their businesses, Hasan Mahmud said, "In that case, it became very difficult for journalists to pursue objective journalism and even publish many reports against the interest of the owners."

He said, "I have had a long engagement with the DRU. I have many childhood friends who are now in the journalism profession. I was always with you [journalists] before and will remain beside you in the future also."

Twenty reporters from different media outlets received the awards in 19 categories.

The awardees are Abu Saleh Roni of the daily Samakal, Shahin Akther of the daily New Age, Adnan Rahman of Dhaka Post, Rahim Sheikh of the daily Janakantho, Jahangir Alam of Jagonews, Rahenur Islam of the daily Kaler Kantho, Faruque Ahmed of the daily Jugantor, Faisal Khan of the daily Pratidiner Bangladesh, Arefin Tanzib of Channel-i (online), Mohammad Yousuf (Yousuf Arefin) of the daily Kalbela, Abuoyor Ansar Uddin Ahmed of the daily Samakal, Jhorna Moni of the daily Bhorer Kagoj, Ismail Ali of Sahre Biz, Arifur Rahman of the daily Prothom Alo, Emdadul Haque Tuhin of sarabangla.net, Doulot Akter Mala of the daily Financial Express, Jashim Uddin Harun of the daily Financial Express, Maksud-un Nabi of Channel24, Abu Jahed Md Selim of Masranga TV, and Masudur Rahman of Channel24.

