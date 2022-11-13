4 BNP men held ahead of Moulvibazar divisional rally

Police on Sunday (13 November) arrested four BNP men while they were distributing leaflets ahead of the party's seventh divisional rally in Moulvibazar due on 19 November.

District BNP General Secretary VP Mizanur Rahman Mizan said they were distributing leaflets at Chowmohana Square of Sadar upazila around Sunday (13 November) noon, when police allegedly interfered with them arresting four BNP men including Moulvibazar Jatiotabadi Chatra Dal President Rubel Ahmed.

He said, "This has been done with the motive to disrupt our promotion and to prevent the tides of people joining in our rally.

"However, the mass gathering cannot be stopped so easily," he added.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Sadar Circle) Ziaur Rahman Zia said that they [BNP men] were detained as part of a regular operation to maintain law and order.

"The operation is ongoing, so we cannot ascertain the total number of culprits," he added.