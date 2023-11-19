235 BGB platoons, 460 RAB patrol teams deployed across the country amid BNP-Jamaat hartal

TBS Report
19 November, 2023, 10:35 am
Last modified: 19 November, 2023, 11:17 am

BGB forces deployed near the Election Commission building in Agargaon, Dhaka, on 15 November 2023. Photo: TBS
BGB forces deployed near the Election Commission building in Agargaon, Dhaka, on 15 November 2023. Photo: TBS

To maintain law and order, a total of 235 platoons of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and 460 Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) patrol teams have been deployed across the country as a fresh round of 48-hour hartal called by the BNP, Jamaat and like-minded opposition parties is underway.

On Sunday, the first day of the 48-hour blockade, 28 BGB platoons were deployed in Dhaka and adjoining districts to avoid any untoward incidents.

An adequate number of BGB personnel were kept on standby to promptly respond to any emergency in the country, said BGB Headquarters Public Relations Officer Shariful Islam.

Like the previous hartal-blockades, members of the frontier battalion have been performing their duties alongside the police, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and Ansar to ensure public safety and security in Dhaka and other parts of the country.

In addition, 460 patrol teams of RAB were deployed across the country to maintain law and order, said Imran Khan, RAB Legal and Media Wing Senior Assistant Director ANM Emran Khan said.

Meanwhile, 160 patrol teams of the elite force were deployed in the capital,

A total of 11 arson incidents were reported across the country from 6pm on Saturday to 9am today which created panic among people.

After the fifth phase of countrywide blockade, a fresh round of hartal for 48 hours called by BNP, Jamaat and like-minded opposition parties began across the country this morning.

