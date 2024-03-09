Landowners allege Dom-Inno deception

Bangladesh

TBS Report
09 March, 2024, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 09 March, 2024, 10:19 pm

Related News

Landowners allege Dom-Inno deception

Landowners seek PM’s intervention  

TBS Report
09 March, 2024, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 09 March, 2024, 10:19 pm
Landowners allege Dom-Inno deception

A group of landowners have alleged that they were victims of fraud after signing contracts with Dom-Inno Developers Ltd, one of the country's top real estate developer companies, for constructing buildings on their land. 

The landowners at a press conference at the Dhaka Reporters Unity in the capital's Segunbagicha today urged the government to form a commission to address the issue, seeking the prime minister's intervention for a resolution.

Demanding substantial compensation for each of the cheques issued by Dom-Inno that have been rejected by banks, the landowners also sought measures from various governmental and non-governmental human rights organisations, including the National Human Rights Commission, to address the matter.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

In a written statement, a landowner Adnan Sobhan said, "We painstakingly earned ownership of a substantial piece of land in the capital. However, today each of us is facing a severe crisis regarding the land. Despite our goal of constructing buildings on our land, we find ourselves in a precarious situation, akin to settling on the road after losing all property, due to our agreement with Dom-Inno."

Despite several attempts over the phone, TBS could not contact any of the Dom-Inno officials for comments regarding the allegations.

 

DOM-INNO / landowners

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Ever since Purbachal expressway was inaugurated last November, it has become a popular tourist spot. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Dhaka's 300 feet of madness

14h | Panorama
A scene from the movie Dune Part 2. Photo: Collected

'Dune' is a climate story we can actually root for

14h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Top 5 jobs in post-LDC Bangladesh

1d | Pursuit
Illustration: Collected

Sultana's Dream: Has it come true?

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

How Messi saved Argentine grandmother from Hamas abductors

How Messi saved Argentine grandmother from Hamas abductors

1h | Videos
Where 5 thousand latims are made every day

Where 5 thousand latims are made every day

2h | Videos
Sweden joins NATO, worries for Russia!

Sweden joins NATO, worries for Russia!

3h | Videos
Cattle Expo in Chattogram

Cattle Expo in Chattogram

5h | Videos