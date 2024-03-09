Landowners allege Dom-Inno deception

A group of landowners have alleged that they were victims of fraud after signing contracts with Dom-Inno Developers Ltd, one of the country's top real estate developer companies, for constructing buildings on their land.

The landowners at a press conference at the Dhaka Reporters Unity in the capital's Segunbagicha today urged the government to form a commission to address the issue, seeking the prime minister's intervention for a resolution.

Demanding substantial compensation for each of the cheques issued by Dom-Inno that have been rejected by banks, the landowners also sought measures from various governmental and non-governmental human rights organisations, including the National Human Rights Commission, to address the matter.

In a written statement, a landowner Adnan Sobhan said, "We painstakingly earned ownership of a substantial piece of land in the capital. However, today each of us is facing a severe crisis regarding the land. Despite our goal of constructing buildings on our land, we find ourselves in a precarious situation, akin to settling on the road after losing all property, due to our agreement with Dom-Inno."

Despite several attempts over the phone, TBS could not contact any of the Dom-Inno officials for comments regarding the allegations.