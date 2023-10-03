Lakshmipur-3, Brahmanbaria-2 bypolls on 5 November

Bangladesh

Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Representational Image. Photo: Collected

By-elections for the vacant seats of Lakshmipur-3 and Brahmanbaria-2 will be held on 5 November, said Election Commission Secretary Jahangir Alam.

Voting through ballot will take place from 8am to 4pm on 5 November, said the EC secretary following an election commission meeting on Tuesday (3 October).

The secretary also said the last date for submission of nomination papers is 11 October, which will be scrutinised on 12 October.

Appeals can be made from 13 to 17 October, which will be decided on 18 October and the last date for withdrawal of candidature is 19 October.

Symbols will be alloted on 20 October, he added.

 

 

 

