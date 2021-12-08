The killing that sparked countrywide protest against ragging culture

Bangladesh

TBS Report
08 December, 2021, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 08 December, 2021, 03:30 pm

Related News

The killing that sparked countrywide protest against ragging culture

TBS Report
08 December, 2021, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 08 December, 2021, 03:30 pm
Photo: BUET Journalists Asscociation
Photo: BUET Journalists Asscociation

Abrar Fahad's murder in the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (Buet) dormitory on 7 October 2019 had sparked overwhelming protests all over the country.

Some leaders and activists of Chhatra League's Buet unit clubbed Abrar, 22, a second year undergraduate student, to death for his social media post criticising the Bangladesh-India deal on sharing the water of the Feni River.

The miscreants also claimed Abrar to be involved with Islami Chhatra Shibir - the student wing of Jamaat-e-Islami.

The death pointed towards a greater problem that is the ragging culture in university dormitories across the country.

Students spoke up about the incident as well as past experiences. Students of Buet started staging protests across their campus demanding justice for the murder.

They also put forward a 10-point demand which included maximum punishment for Abrar's killers, expelling all the murder accused from the university, compensating Abrar's family, cancellation of dormitory seats of illegal occupants and banning organisation-based politics at Buet.

Amid the protests, Buet authorities on 11 October 2019 banned all political activities on the campus and suspended 19 students accused in the Abrar killing case.

On 12 October, Vice-Chancellor of Buet Prof Saiful Islam assured the students that all their demands would be met. However, failing to trust the VC's words, students continued their protests and vowed to do so till their demands were actualised.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on 13 October condemned the protests saying their demands have been met yet they are continuing their protest, "what is the logic behind that."

Finally on the same day (13 October) the students relaxed their movement owing to the admission test in Buet.

Protests at universities across country

Students of several universities demonstrated demanding justice for the murder.

At Dhaka University (DU), students brought out processions from the TSC intersection, paraded the campus and then ended at Buet campus, showing solidarity with the demonstrating students there.

Students at Rajshahi University (RU) also demonstrated on their campus in protest against the murder and blockaded Dhaka-Rajshahi Highway at the RU main entrance for half an hour.

At Jahangirnagar University (JU), teachers, students and different socio-cultural organisations formed a human chain on campus demanding justice for Abrar.

Students at Khulna University (KU), had also formed a human chain wearing black masks in front of the main entrance of the university demanding justice for Abrar.

At another demonstration at Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST) in Sylhet, students said that Abrar's murder was a result of the occupation and fear created by Chhatra League.

Students in various other universities across the country took part in the protest.

The verdict

A Dhaka court sentenced 20 Buet students to death and five more to life imprisonment for killing fellow student Abrar Fahad.

Judge Abu Zafar Md Kamaruzzaman of Dhaka Speedy Trial Tribunal-1 announced the verdict in the sensational killing on Wednesday.

"The killing has hurt all the people of Bangladesh. The tribunal has decided to give maximum punishment to all the accused in order to prevent any recurrence of the brutal murder of BUET's meritorious student Abrar Fahad," the court said in its observation.

Top News

Abrar Fahad / Abrar Fahad Murder / ragging

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Studying sharks and rays in the Bay of Bengal

Studying sharks and rays in the Bay of Bengal

3h | Earth
What explains Bangladesh’s economic transformation? Synergies and tipping points

What explains Bangladesh’s economic transformation? Synergies and tipping points

5h | Panorama
Founding members of Frontliners: Shafiqul Islam Khan, Salman Rahman and Abul Bashar Bhuiyan (from left to right). Photo: Courtesy

Frontliners: The app designed to save doctors from their woes

6h | Panorama
Importation is a notoriously complicated process with a lot of moving parts. Photo: Reuters

Can you become an importer in one and a half hours?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

From tea seller to politician

From tea seller to politician

16m | Videos
China Rover discovers mystery hut in moon

China Rover discovers mystery hut in moon

21m | Videos
Why did Dr. Murad lose his ministry?

Why did Dr. Murad lose his ministry?

26m | Videos
Industrial credit rises over 12%

Industrial credit rises over 12%

23h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: @flydiningcoxbazar
Bangladesh

Bangladesh's first sky dining launched at Cox's Bazar

2
Biman sacks senior pilot Captain Mahbub
Aviation

Biman sacks senior pilot Captain Mahbub

3
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

A phantom trap awaits Bangladesh 

4
Photo: Collected
Corporates

InterContinental Dhaka incurs Tk181cr loss in FY21

5
57 non-resident Bangladeshis selected for CIP status
Economy

57 non-resident Bangladeshis selected for CIP status

6
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

46% employers do not get the skills they want: Study