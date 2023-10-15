Objecting to ragging: Barisal University student attacked alleged by BCL activists, probe committee formed

Members of the Chhatra League's Barisal University unit allegedly assaulted a fellow student for speaking up against ragging in the campus.

The university administration has formed a three-member probe committee to investigate the incident which took place on Thursday (12 October), and have been asked to submit a report within seven working days.

The injured, Mukul Ahmed, is a first year student of the university's English department. He is currently undergoing treatment at the Sher-E-Bangla Medical College Hospital.

Bangabandhu Hall Provost Arif Hossain said Mukul is a resident of the Bangabandhu Hall. "I learned that he was called [into a room] and beaten up. He [Mukul] said the attack took place after he spoke about the issue of ragging. We are investigating the incident.

"The university administration has already started an investigation. The room where the torture took place has been sealed for the purpose of investigation."

Tanjid and Manju, the accused in the incident, are allegedly involved with the university's Chhatra League unit.

Mukul claimed some juniors were called to a room in the Bangabandhu Hall and were allegedly ragged on. He then took to his Messenger group and objected to the incident during a discussion with other batchmates.

"After some time, Tanjid and Manju called me to the Sher-e-Bangla Hall. At around 8pm, Tanjid locked me in a room while others present surrounded me and beat me up. They wanted to know about my associates and why I wrote what I wrote on the Messenger group.

"I was beaten indescribably. He broke my arm with a GI pipe and a wooden chair handle," Mukul said.

The next morning he was rescued and taken to the hospital. "I have verbally informed the university administration. I will file a complaint when I am released from the hospital," he added.

University Proctor Dr Khorshed Alam said, "I spoke to the student after hearing the incident. We will take necessary action against the accused. He will also be supported by the university."

The Business Standard tried to get comments from Tanjid and Majnu, but their phones were found switched off.

It is noted that the Chhatra League does not have a unit in Barisal University.