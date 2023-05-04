Legal actions to be taken for bullying, ragging in educational institutions

Legal actions to be taken for bullying, ragging in educational institutions

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Legal action will be taken against anyone- student, teacher or staff of any educational institution if they are found to be involved directly or indirectly in bullying or ragging.

In this regard, the government has formulated a new policy titled "Policy for the Prevention of Bullying and Ragging in Educational Institutions 2023", according to an education ministry notification.

Actions will be taken as per existing criminal law under the policy which will be applicable to all educational institutions across the country, it said.

If the president or members of the managing committee or governing body of the institution are involved in ragging, action will be taken in the same way, it added.

Each institution has been asked to form a bullying and ragging prevention committee consisting of three to five members immediately so that necessary actions can be taken if anyone is found to be involved in bullying or ragging.

The ministry asked the educational institutions to organise anti-ragging campaign programmes and make and publish films, cartoons, banners, festoons and online posters featuring the consequences of ragging and bullying.

Besides, educational institutions have been asked not to arrange any kind of programme or conduct any kind of tasks that fuels bullying or ragging and to set up CCTV camera in the places where ragging or bullying is likely to occur.

