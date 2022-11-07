Killers of freedom fighters will be tried: Kamal

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal today said those who were involved in the killing of freedom fighters in the name of the 7th November revolution will be tried on this soil.

"Bangabandhu's daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina also implemented the verdicts of trial of war criminals cases. I hope, those who killed the freedom fighters in the name of the 7th November revolution will be tried on the soil of Bangla," he said while speaking at a discussion at the Central Shaheed Minar.

'Families of Martyred Freedom Fighters of the 7th November of 1975' organized the event styled '7th November, Freedom Fighters Killing Day discussion'. Freedom fighter Prof Dr Khandker Bazlul Huq, president of Asiatic Society, chaired the discussion.

The home minister said the government implemented the verdict of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman murder case as valiant freedom fighters (FFs) repeatedly demanded execution of Bangabandhu's killers.

"We will also see that trials of the killers of freedom fighter soldiers on the soil of Bangla," he added.

Kamal said that attempts were made to kill Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina 20 times but those attempts were failed.

He said that those killers also killed the four national leaders who led the country during the Liberation War in absence of Bangabandhu.

'Killers of valiant freedom fighters must be brought to justice," he said, adding, "An investigation committee is being formed for this."