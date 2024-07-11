Protesting students crossing limits: Home minister
Students participating in the anti-quota movement are crossing limits, said home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal.
He urged them to stop the protests and take their grievances to court.
"The students should understand that they can go to court. Continuing protests despite the Chief Justice's clear instructions makes no sense," said the minister during a press conference today (11 July) regarding the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.