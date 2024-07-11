Protesting students crossing limits: Home minister

Bangladesh

TBS Report
11 July, 2024, 04:00 pm
11 July, 2024, 04:04 pm

He urged them to stop the protests and take their grievances to court.

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal. File Photo: Collected
Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal. File Photo: Collected

Students participating in the anti-quota movement are crossing limits, said home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal. 

He urged them to stop the protests and take their grievances to court.

"The students should understand that they can go to court. Continuing protests despite the Chief Justice's clear instructions makes no sense," said the minister during a press conference today (11 July) regarding the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.

