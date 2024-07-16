No one will be spared if found involved in destructive activities: Home minister

Bangladesh

UNB
16 July, 2024, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 16 July, 2024, 08:22 pm

Related News

No one will be spared if found involved in destructive activities: Home minister

He instructed security forces to avoid intervening in student protests unless absolutely necessary

UNB
16 July, 2024, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 16 July, 2024, 08:22 pm
Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal. File Photo: Collected
Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal. File Photo: Collected

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan today (16 July) warned that no one will be spared if they engage in destructive activities under the guise of anti-quota protests.

"We have no issue with them protesting against quota. However, if they engage in vandalism or destructive activities, under anyone's influence or leadership, we will not spare them," he said while speaking to journalists at the Secretariat.

"If there is destruction, public suffering, or bloodshed, our law enforcement agencies will act in the national interest. They have been instructed to handle such situations. Wherever there is vandalism, killing, or bloodshed, law enforcement will do their duties," he added.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The minister said that the students should have waited for the final decision on the quota issue before resorting to protests and road blockades, adding "Blocking roads affects everyone and disrupts many activities,"

He also said students can take their demands to court, or contact authorities directly. "All these avenues are open to them. It's not appropriate for them to engage in such activities," Khan said.

He instructed security forces to avoid intervening in student protests unless absolutely necessary.

He criticised the students for blocking roads and insisted that this was not the right way to express their demands.

Top News

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal / Quota protest / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Not for beginners: How difficult is it for foreigners to navigate Dhaka?

12h | Panorama
Donald Trump is assisted by the Secret Service after gunfire rang out during a campaign rally at the Butler Farm Show in Butler, Pennsylvania, US on 13 July.  Photo: Bloomberg 

Does Trump's second life mean a second presidential term?

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

The funniest makeup product names you'll ever encounter

1d | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

Travel in style: PaintInk's wearable art fanny packs

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Quota protest: BGB deployed in Dhaka, Gazipur, Ctg, Bogura, Rangpur, Rajshahi

Quota protest: BGB deployed in Dhaka, Gazipur, Ctg, Bogura, Rangpur, Rajshahi

12m | Videos
Pro- and anti-quota activists in a strong position on the streets

Pro- and anti-quota activists in a strong position on the streets

22m | Videos
5 dead in Dhaka, Ctg, Rangpur as quota protesters clash with police, BCL

5 dead in Dhaka, Ctg, Rangpur as quota protesters clash with police, BCL

57m | Videos
Bangladesh disappointed with US demands over loss of lives in quota movement: Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Bangladesh disappointed with US demands over loss of lives in quota movement: Ministry of Foreign Affairs

1h | Videos