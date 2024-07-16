No one will be spared if found involved in destructive activities: Home minister

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan today (16 July) warned that no one will be spared if they engage in destructive activities under the guise of anti-quota protests.

"We have no issue with them protesting against quota. However, if they engage in vandalism or destructive activities, under anyone's influence or leadership, we will not spare them," he said while speaking to journalists at the Secretariat.

"If there is destruction, public suffering, or bloodshed, our law enforcement agencies will act in the national interest. They have been instructed to handle such situations. Wherever there is vandalism, killing, or bloodshed, law enforcement will do their duties," he added.

The minister said that the students should have waited for the final decision on the quota issue before resorting to protests and road blockades, adding "Blocking roads affects everyone and disrupts many activities,"

He also said students can take their demands to court, or contact authorities directly. "All these avenues are open to them. It's not appropriate for them to engage in such activities," Khan said.

He instructed security forces to avoid intervening in student protests unless absolutely necessary.

He criticised the students for blocking roads and insisted that this was not the right way to express their demands.