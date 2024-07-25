Law enforcement's drives will continue until attackers are identified: Home minister

Law enforcement agencies' drives will continue until attackers and saboteurs are identified and none will be spared, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan said on Thursday (25 July).

"No matter who they are, no one will be spared," he said while talking to reporters after a meeting with the law enforcement agencies and public representatives at Rangpur Shilpakala Auditorium.

"A vested quarter carried out the attacks in a planned way but the law enforcing agencies did not allow them to implement their plan. We have to be more cautious," he said.

"Our Prime Minister will take steps against those involved in the violence in Rangpur," he added.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner of Rangpur district Mobassher Hasan went over the overall losses caused during the violence during a presentation.

According to the deputy commissioner, valuables worth Tk10.45 crore were damaged and a total of 182 people were arrested.

The home minister also visited the Tajhat Police Station, district and metropolitan Awami League office, Family Planning Department and other areas where the attackers carried out violence.