Law enforcers implementing 'zero tolerance' policy against drug, terrorism: Kamal

BSS
14 July, 2024, 08:45 pm
14 July, 2024, 08:48 pm

Home minister at Shilpakala Academy, marking the &#039;International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking-2024&#039; on 14 July. Photo: BSS
Home minister at Shilpakala Academy, marking the 'International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking-2024' on 14 July. Photo: BSS

Law enforcement agencies, including the Department of Narcotics Control, are working against drugs and terrorism by implementing 'zero tolerance' policy, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan said today (14 July).

"Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina announced a 'zero tolerance' policy against terrorism and drugs. We are implementing it," he told journalists after attending a programme in the city's Shilpakala Academy, marking the 'International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking-2024'.

With Director General of the Department of Narcotics Control Khondoker Mostafizur Rahman in the chair, the programme was attended, among others, by Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Ministry of Home Affairs Benzir Ahmed and Senior Secretary to Security Services Division of Home Ministry Md Mashiur Rahman as special guests. 

In the programme, a discussion and a prize-distribution ceremony were held where the minister handed over an award to 'Oasis' Chairman and Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Habibur Rahman for the country's best drug treatment centre 'Oasis'.

Under the initiative of Habibur Rahman and Police Welfare Trust, telemedicine service started at 'Oasis', a drug treatment and rehabilitation centre set up at Bashundhara Riverview Project in South Keraniganj, the outskirts of the capital, where telemedicine services are provided free of cost through specialist doctors 24 hours a day.

 

