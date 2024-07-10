Home minister urges agitating students to accept court's directive on quota

File photo of Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal
File photo of Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal today (10 July) urged the agitating students to accept the directive of court about the quota system in the government jobs.

"Be patient, accept the court's directive on quota system. The people will suffer if the students sit on the street blocking movement of transport," he said while speaking at a function of Dhaka district Awami League office in the city's Tejgaon.

He said the law enforcement agencies will not be strict with students, but the suffering of the people will mount if they [students] occupy city streets.

About the question paper leak, the home minister said proper action will be taken against those involved in question paper leaks.

Dhaka district Awami League organised the news clipping exhibition titled, "From Bangabandhu to Sheikh Hasina in the Course of History" marking the historic 6-point movement and 75th founding anniversary of Awami League.
 
Prime Minister's Education and Cultural Affairs Adviser Dr Kamal Abdul Naser Chowdhury attended it as the special guest. President of Dhaka District AL valiant freedom fighter Benjir Ahmed presided over the function while its General Secretary Paniruzzaman Tarun conducted it.

Dhaka District AL's vice-presidents - Kazi Shawkat Hossain Shahin and Mizanur Rahman, organizing secretary Halima Akhter Labonnya, Dohar Upazila AL general secretary Nurul Haque Bapary and joint general secretary Siraj Uddin, among others, were present.
 

