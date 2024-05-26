Keep alternative electrical systems at hospitals, stock medicines: DGHS issues instructions to combat Cyclone Remal

Bangladesh

TBS Report
26 May, 2024, 12:45 am
Last modified: 26 May, 2024, 12:54 am

Keep alternative electrical systems at hospitals, stock medicines: DGHS issues instructions to combat Cyclone Remal

The directives were given after DGHS Director General Dr ABM Khurshid Alam held an emergency virtual meeting with field level officials yesterday afternoon.

TBS Report
26 May, 2024, 12:45 am
Last modified: 26 May, 2024, 12:54 am
Logo of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS). Photo: Collected
Logo of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS). Photo: Collected

The Directorate General of Health Services  (DGHS) yesterday (25 May) issued directives for field level officials to combat Cyclone Remal.

The directives include being in constant contact with the DGHS, preparing alternative electrical systems for hospitals, keeping mobile communication uninterrupted and keeping a buffer stock of essential medicines.

The directives were given after DGHS Director General Dr ABM Khurshid Alam held an emergency virtual meeting with field level officials yesterday afternoon.

The director general directed the officials to immediately meet any needs of the coastal hospitals. At the same time, he stressed the importance of ensuring the safety and shelter of health workers.

The 11-point directive also includes hiring additional manpower in the emergency departments, keeping adequate water purification tablets and antivenom for snakebite patients, keeping ambulances ready with necessary fuel, regular inspection and awareness activities in coastal areas, and round-the-clock medical services in community clinics, union health centres and upazila health complexes.

The DGHS also directed to cancel leaves of officers and employees and ensure the presence of the heads of medical institutions and doctors at their workplaces.

It was also directed to keep the control room of the DGHS (emergency hotline number 01759114488) open round the clock.

