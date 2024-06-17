Shanto feels Bangladesh's bowling unit can defend any total if they take early wickets

Sports

TBS Report
17 June, 2024, 11:45 am
Last modified: 17 June, 2024, 12:01 pm

Related News

Shanto feels Bangladesh's bowling unit can defend any total if they take early wickets

Shanto hopes to continue the blistering bowling performance in the next stage too and shared that his team has the belief that they can defend the total if they pick early wickets.

TBS Report
17 June, 2024, 11:45 am
Last modified: 17 June, 2024, 12:01 pm
Photo: ICC
Photo: ICC

Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto expressed his joy in advancing to the Super 8 of the T20 World Cup 2024 however he admitted that the batting had fallen short of expectations during the match against Nepal.

Bangladesh defeated Nepal by 21 runs at the Arnos Vale Ground in Kingstown, St Vincent, defending the lowest score in the big event's history.

Concerns lingered about their batting, as Shanto, Litton Das, and Tanzid Hasan Tamim continued to struggle in the top order. Shanto stated that the Tigers are confident of defending low scores, but urged the hitters to step up with challenging matches ahead in the Super 8.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"Very happy the way we played this round. I hope we can continue our bowling performance, not our batting. Hope our batting performance will be fine in the next round. We are not scoring much but we know we can defend totals if we can pick up early wickets. That is what we told the bowlers and they are very good in the field also," Shanto said in a post-match presentation.

Tanzim Hasan Sakib was Bangladesh's outstanding bowler against Nepal, finishing 4-0-7-4 with 21 dot balls. Mustafizur Rahman bowled a wicket-maiden in the last over, derailing Nepal's pursuit.

Shanto hopes to continue the blistering bowling performance in the next stage too and shared that his team has the belief that they can defend the total if they pick early wickets. The Bangladesh captain added that they have good variety in their bowling unit.

"We have everything. All the fast bowlers have worked really hard in the last two or three years. In this format, the bowling unit is very important and I hope they continue their form. In T20Is, momentum is always important. We have to plan for the next round and execute our plans," he added.

Coming to the match, Bangladesh became the final team to make the T20 World Cup Super Eights. Nepal was bowled out for 85 and this is the lowest total ever defended by a team in Men's T20 World Cups. With Bangladesh sealing a place in the Super 8s, the Netherlands have been knocked out of the tournament.

Tanzim at the start and Mustafizur Rahman at the end were brilliant. Mustafizur bagged three wickets while Tanzim returned with the figure of 4-7.

Nepal's run chase of 107 runs was anything but smooth sailing in the early stages. A double-wicket maiden in the third over caused a spicy exchange involving bowler Tanzim Hasan Sakib, as the pressure gauge went up in St. Vincent.

Top News / Cricket / T20 World Cup

Najmul Hossain Shanto / Bangladesh Cricket Team / T20 world cup 2024

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

With many speeding vehicles on the road, one needs to be extra careful when driving during Eid seasons. PHOTO: Akif Hamid

The dos and don’ts of highway driving

1d | Wheels
Living with increased global economic volatility

Living with increased global economic volatility

1d | Panorama
Project Ombu: Addressing Bangladesh's water crisis with sustainable solutions

Project Ombu: Addressing Bangladesh's water crisis with sustainable solutions

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Why are people so mad at Coca-Cola?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How to refrigerate meat the right way

How to refrigerate meat the right way

22h | Videos
Bangladesh to face Nepal in 2024 T20 World Cup

Bangladesh to face Nepal in 2024 T20 World Cup

15h | Videos
Saudi Arab will not renew the petro-dollar agreement with the US

Saudi Arab will not renew the petro-dollar agreement with the US

1d | Videos
Pakistan face Ireland in the 2024 T20 World Cup

Pakistan face Ireland in the 2024 T20 World Cup

19h | Videos