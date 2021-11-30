Jubo League factions clash in Ctg

Leaders and activists of Jubo League clashed following an extended meeting of its Chattogram metropolitan unit on Tuesday.

The chase, counter-chase took place in front of the Chattogram Press Club in Jamalkhan at around 3pm, halting traffic in the process.

Barrister Sheikh Fazle Naeem, joint general secretary of Jubo League, was present during the incident.

According to witnesses, two factions of the ruling party's youth wing clashed in intervals but no one was injured.

Speaking to The Business Standard, Nizam Uddin, the officer-in-charge (OC) of Kotwali police station in Chattogram, said, "Two groups of Jubo League, one led by Wasim and the other by Nurul Azim Rony, clashed near the press club today.

"However, no one was reported injured. The situation is now under control."

