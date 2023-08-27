JS body recommends planting palm, coconut trees for preventing lightning strikes

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Planning Ministry on Sunday recommended encouraging people to plant palm and coconut trees to prevent lightning across the country

It also suggested the authorities concerned to examine scientifically whether these trees are helpful to protect the environment.

The parliamentary watchdog in its 25th meeting came up with the recommendations with its chairman Abul Kalam Azad in the chair at the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban.

During the construction of rural roads through the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief, the JS body suggested building bridges and culverts in coordination with the Local Government Department.

The meeting also held an elaborate discussion on different projects taken by the Relief and Disaster Management Ministry and Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives Ministry.

Committee members Panning Minister MA Mannan, Major (retd) Rafiqul Islam, Bir Uttam Biren Shikdar, Adiba Anjum Mita, Secretary of IMED, Relief and Disaster Management Ministry, Planning Division, Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperative Ministry and members of the Planning Commission were present at the meeting.