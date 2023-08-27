JS body recommends planting palm, coconut trees for preventing lightning strikes

Bangladesh

UNB
27 August, 2023, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 27 August, 2023, 07:14 pm

Related News

JS body recommends planting palm, coconut trees for preventing lightning strikes

UNB
27 August, 2023, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 27 August, 2023, 07:14 pm
National Parliament of People&#039;s Republic of Bangladesh. Photo: Collected
National Parliament of People's Republic of Bangladesh. Photo: Collected

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Planning Ministry on Sunday recommended encouraging people to plant palm and coconut trees to prevent lightning across the country

It also suggested the authorities concerned to examine scientifically whether these trees are helpful to protect the environment.

The parliamentary watchdog in its 25th meeting came up with the recommendations with its chairman Abul Kalam Azad in the chair at the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban.

During the construction of rural roads through the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief, the JS body suggested building  bridges  and culverts in coordination with the Local Government Department.

The meeting also held an elaborate discussion on different projects taken by the Relief and Disaster Management Ministry and Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives Ministry.

Committee members Panning Minister MA Mannan, Major (retd) Rafiqul Islam, Bir Uttam Biren Shikdar, Adiba Anjum Mita, Secretary of IMED, Relief and Disaster Management Ministry, Planning Division, Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperative Ministry and members of  the Planning Commission were present at the meeting.

Top News

Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief / JS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Seafood Fried Rice

Satiably Pan-Asian

5h | Food
Photo: Collected

How Mexican are Hard Shell Tacos?

5h | Food
From glass beads to geometric shapes: The evolution of jewellery design in the subcontinent

From glass beads to geometric shapes: The evolution of jewellery design in the subcontinent

20h | Panorama
Into the world of resins

Into the world of resins

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Trump raised $ 7.1m since mug shot release

Trump raised $ 7.1m since mug shot release

1h | TBS World
Medium price flats at Tk 1.5 crore in the capital

Medium price flats at Tk 1.5 crore in the capital

7h | TBS Economy
Will the imposition of tariffs on India's rice exports affect Bangladesh?

Will the imposition of tariffs on India's rice exports affect Bangladesh?

23h | TBS Economy
বিশ্বকাপ ফাইনালে শেষে হেরমোসোকে চুমু দিয়ে বহিষ্কার হলেন রুবিয়ালেস

বিশ্বকাপ ফাইনালে শেষে হেরমোসোকে চুমু দিয়ে বহিষ্কার হলেন রুবিয়ালেস

23h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Representational image. Illustration: Collected
Crime

Man calls 999 after violating daughter

3
Photo: TBS
Environment

Green space in Dhaka North declines 66% in 3 decades: Study

4
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

5
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

6
Kamrangirchar's under construction 6-lane bridge named after Mayor Taposh
Bangladesh

Kamrangirchar's under construction 6-lane bridge named after Mayor Taposh