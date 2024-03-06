WFP and Ministry of Disaster Management sign MoU to enhance humanitarian operations on Bhasan Char

Environment

TBS Report
06 March, 2024, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 06 March, 2024, 03:22 pm

Related News

WFP and Ministry of Disaster Management sign MoU to enhance humanitarian operations on Bhasan Char

TBS Report
06 March, 2024, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 06 March, 2024, 03:22 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) has signed two Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) with the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief (MoDMR) of Bangladesh aimed at enhancing the humanitarian operations for the Rohingya refugees on Bhasan Char Island.

The MoUs were signed by Md Kamrul Hasan, ndc, Secretary, MoDMR and Dom Scalpelli, WFP Country Director, in the presence of the new State Minister, Md, Mohibbur Rahman, MP, on 4th March in Dhaka. With the signing, MoDMR officially handed over the management of the United Nations common accommodation and office space, and the warehouse facilities to WFP, co-lead of the Food Security Sector and lead of the Common Services Sector of the Rohingya refugee response. 

"This MoU signifies a pivotal step in enhancing our logistical support to the humanitarian community and the Rohingya refugees currently residing on the island. It will also boost WFP's operational capacity by directly managing and maintaining the warehouses, contributing significantly to the effectiveness and efficiency of our assistance to the Rohingya refugees. We thank MoDMR for their longstanding support and collaboration, and we look forward to continuing working together to serve this vulnerable group," said Dom Scalpelli, WFP Country Director. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

As the Common Services Sector lead, WFP coordinates with the government on behalf of the UN and other humanitarian partners. Following the signing, WFP is committed to raising the resources needed to improve and upkeep the conditions of the accommodation, office and warehouse facilities to ensure quality service is provided to both humanitarians and the Rohingya refugees. 

 

Bangladesh

WFP / Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief / MoU

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: T-Mark Bangladesh

Jute fashion’s unlikely saviour: Gen Z

3h | Mode
With impressive fire safety arrangements, the Sony Square building seems to be safer than other buildings with multiple restaurants in Mirpur, and also than many others in the whole city. PHOTO: MEHEDI HASAN

Fire safety in Mirpur eatery hubs: Better, with room for improvement

2h | Panorama
As the second largest jute producer, Bangladesh vows to resurrect the glory days of the golden fiber. Photo: TBS

Processed cellulose from jute: Will Bangladesh recognise the gem hidden in the golden fibre?

7h | Panorama
The size of the bedside lamp should be proportional to the dimensions of the surface or table on which it will be used. Photo: Collected

Bedside lightning: The twilight by our beds

20h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

The US Supreme Court ruled in favor of Trump

The US Supreme Court ruled in favor of Trump

2h | Videos
Panic around the world – is my account hacked?

Panic around the world – is my account hacked?

4h | Videos
Jamal Bhuyan quits ties with Argentine club

Jamal Bhuyan quits ties with Argentine club

18h | Videos
Why hide and seek regarding the presence of NATO troops in Ukraine?

Why hide and seek regarding the presence of NATO troops in Ukraine?

17h | Videos