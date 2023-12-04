JS Polls: Deadline to send proposals for OCs transfer extended to 8 Dec

The Election Commission has asked the Ministry of Home Affairs to send its proposals to transfer officers-in-charge (OCs) of all police stations by 8 December ahead of the upcoming 12th parliamentary elections.

The commission made the directive in a letter sent to the Public Security Division of the Home Ministry on Monday (4 December).

In the letter, the EC said it will have to send proposals by 8 December instead of 5 December for phased transfer of the OCs of all police stations.

Earlier, the commission asked the ministry to transfer officers-in-charge of all police stations across the country in phases to hold the upcoming national election fairly.

The EC directed that the OCs who discharged duties at their respective police stations for over six months should be transferred in the first phase.