JS polls: 58% of cancelled nominations are independent candidates

Among the nominations cancelled by the Election Commission for the 12th Jatiya Sangsad elections, 58% are independent candidates.

According to the consolidated report of the Election Commission, out of 731 cancelled nomination papers, 423 were contesting the polls independently.

Most of their nominations were cancelled due to errors in the information provided regarding the required signatures of one percent voters.

Other reasons for cancelling include loan defaults, arrears of various types of utility bills, lack of income tax certificates, lack of signatures and concealment of case information.

For the upcoming national polls, 2,716 nomination papers were submitted from 29 parties in 300 seats. Of these, 731 were rejected, which is about 27% of the total nomination papers filed.

A total of 1,985 nomination papers were validated.