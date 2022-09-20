JS body for taking legal action against railways land grabbers

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Ministry of Railways today recommended taking legal action against those grabbing railways land in different parts of the country.

The committee made the recommendation at its meeting held at Jatiya Sangsad (JS) Bhaban with committee chairman ABM Fazle Karim Chowdhury in the chair, said a press release.

Committee members railway minister Md Nurul Islam Sujan, Asaduzzaman Noor, Shafiqul Islam Shimul, Md Shafiqul Azam Khan, Md Saifuzzaman, H.M Ibrahim, Gazi Mohammad Shahnawaz and Nadira Yasmin Jolly were present.

The meeting also recommended updating of the railway land management policy 2020.

