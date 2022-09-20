JS body for taking legal action against railways land grabbers

Bangladesh

BSS
20 September, 2022, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 20 September, 2022, 07:02 pm

Related News

JS body for taking legal action against railways land grabbers

BSS
20 September, 2022, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 20 September, 2022, 07:02 pm
Bangladesh National Parliament. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh National Parliament. Photo: Collected

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Ministry of Railways today recommended taking legal action against those grabbing railways land in different parts of the country. 

The committee made the recommendation at its meeting held at Jatiya Sangsad (JS) Bhaban with committee chairman ABM Fazle Karim Chowdhury in the chair, said a press release. 

Committee members railway minister Md Nurul Islam Sujan, Asaduzzaman Noor, Shafiqul Islam Shimul, Md Shafiqul Azam Khan, Md Saifuzzaman, H.M Ibrahim, Gazi Mohammad Shahnawaz and Nadira Yasmin Jolly were present.

The meeting also recommended updating of the railway land management policy 2020.
 

Top News

Land grabbers / JS Body

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Nidrabilash does not incorporate any striking colours or catchy decor elements. It is adorned with earthy hues and natural materials, amidst lush greenery. Photo: Roofliners Studio of Architecture

Nidrabilash: Tying generations through the power of architecture

8h | Habitat
Photo: Reuters

Is the Commonwealth still relevant for Bangladesh? Yes, no and a 'dormant' yes

9h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

'We just want him back home safe': The family of Bangladeshi-UN official held captive by Al-Qaeda speaks out

10h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Can the Bangladesh economy afford trade in local currencies?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Open-top bus being prepared for Bangladesh women football team

Open-top bus being prepared for Bangladesh women football team

Now | Videos
No obstacle could stop the girls of Kalsindur!

No obstacle could stop the girls of Kalsindur!

9m | Videos
Another Asian street food getting popular in Dhaka

Another Asian street food getting popular in Dhaka

9m | Videos
The story of the struggle of our women players

The story of the struggle of our women players

9m | Videos

Most Read

1
Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended
Bangladesh

Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended

2
Shakib Al Hasan’s company involved in stock manipulation
Stocks

Shakib Al Hasan’s company involved in stock manipulation

3
Mandatory tax return filing relaxed for loans, credit cards
NBR

Mandatory tax return filing relaxed for loans, credit cards

4
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladesh-born Nabeel is disrupting NYC’s food delivery industry

5
Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits
Mode

Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits

6
The open sitting space of Adda Bilash, one of the popular garden cafes at Keraniganj. PHOTOS: NOOR-A-ALAM
Food

Garden cafes of Keraniganj: A great new weekend getaway destination