JS body discusses on steps taken to save Monpura Island from river erosion

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Ministry of Water Resources today discussed the steps taken to save Monpura Island in Bhola from river erosion.



The parliamentary watchdog held discussion in this regard at the maiden meeting of the committee of the 12th parliament at the Jatiya Sangsad (JS) Bhaban with committee chairman Ramesh Chandra Sen in the chair, said a press release.



The meeting also highlighted the current status of the project taken to protect the right bank of Padma River, the release added.



Committee members State Minister for Water Resources Zaheed Farooque, Muhammad Nazrul Islam, A K M Enamul Hoque Shameem, Nurunnabi Chowdhury, Soumendra Prosad Pandey, Ranjit Chandra Sarker and A B M Ruhul Amin Howlader joined the meeting.



A presentation on the activities of the Standing Committee on Ministry of Water Resources of the previous Parliament, the functions of the Ministry and its subordinate organisations such as Water Development Board, River Research Institute, Water Resources Planning Organization and Haor Unnayan Board, initiatives taken in cities affected by river erosion, notification of river dredging , construction of Haor dam, activities undertaken in border areas, early warning of floods and flood mapping was screed so that those matters can be discussed in detail.