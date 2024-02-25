JS body recommends changing name of Women and Children Affairs Ministry

Bangladesh

BSS
25 February, 2024, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 25 February, 2024, 08:31 pm

Related News

JS body recommends changing name of Women and Children Affairs Ministry

The meeting also recommended increasing the duration of maternity allowance

BSS
25 February, 2024, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 25 February, 2024, 08:31 pm
National Parliament of People&#039;s Republic of Bangladesh. Photo: Collected
National Parliament of People's Republic of Bangladesh. Photo: Collected

Parliamentary Standing Committee on Women and Children Affairs Ministry today recommended for changing the name of the ministry as 'Nari o Shishu Bishoyk Monthraloy' instead of 'Mohila o Shishu Bishoyk Monthraloy'.

The recommendation came from the first meeting of the standing committee with Sagufta Yesmin in the chair, said a release.

Members of the committee State Minister for Women and Children Affairs Simeen Hussain (Rimi), Md Abdul Aziz, Syeda Jakia Nur, Khadizatul Anwar, Tahmina Begum and Mohammad Zillur Rahman, among others, were present.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The meeting also recommended increasing the duration of maternity allowance and rehabilitation of the street children.

Secretary of Women and Children Affairs Ministry, heads of different organizations under the ministry and senior officials of the parliament secretariat were present.

Top News

The Women and Children Affairs Ministry / Bangladesh / JS Body

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Owners took the opportunity to bond, exchanging tales of their beloved Crowns, while basking in the shared passion for these automotive icons. Photo: Akif Hamid

Crowns at Kaya: A convoy of the royal cavalcade

9h | Wheels
At first glance, the KLX instantly portrays its passion for adventure. Photo: Akif Hamid

Kawasaki KLX 150 BF: Unleashing new potentials off- and on-road

10h | Wheels
Tasfia has been to over 30 countries so far. Photos: Courtesy

Around the world in sharees

12h | Panorama
TBS Illustration.

How to make a family business survive beyond the founder

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Hogla pata products from Nilphamari are going to 28 countries

Hogla pata products from Nilphamari are going to 28 countries

4h | Videos
Does purchasing a flat exceed middle-class means?

Does purchasing a flat exceed middle-class means?

2h | Videos
‘Era of peace in Europe over’

‘Era of peace in Europe over’

42m | Videos
Rape allegations against Israeli soldiers, the United Nations has found it credible

Rape allegations against Israeli soldiers, the United Nations has found it credible

22h | Videos