JS body recommends changing name of Women and Children Affairs Ministry

Parliamentary Standing Committee on Women and Children Affairs Ministry today recommended for changing the name of the ministry as 'Nari o Shishu Bishoyk Monthraloy' instead of 'Mohila o Shishu Bishoyk Monthraloy'.

The recommendation came from the first meeting of the standing committee with Sagufta Yesmin in the chair, said a release.

Members of the committee State Minister for Women and Children Affairs Simeen Hussain (Rimi), Md Abdul Aziz, Syeda Jakia Nur, Khadizatul Anwar, Tahmina Begum and Mohammad Zillur Rahman, among others, were present.

The meeting also recommended increasing the duration of maternity allowance and rehabilitation of the street children.

Secretary of Women and Children Affairs Ministry, heads of different organizations under the ministry and senior officials of the parliament secretariat were present.