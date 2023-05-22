JS body recommends transparency in procurement and recruitment process in ministries

Bangladesh Parliament building. Photo: UNB
Bangladesh Parliament building. Photo: UNB

The parliamentary watchdog overseeing the Fisheries and Livestock Ministry has advised the implementation of cautious measures to ensure transparency in the procurement and recruitment processes across various departments. 

This recommendation aims to prevent corruption within the ministry while also enhancing the quality of development projects, such as those undertaken at Mirpur zoo and the Bangladesh Livestock Research Institute (BLRI) in Savar.

The recommendation came from the 19th meeting of the committee on Monday with its chairman Dhirendra Debnath Sambhu in the chair.

The meeting also suggested protecting the rights of marginal fisheries workers during the ban on catching and transporting fish.

It also sought help from the authorities concerned to avoid irregularities and create a corruption free environment in the ministries and departments.

The meeting also held an elaborate discussion on proposed Zoo Bill-2023 and the quality of the work of BLRI.

Committee members, Fisheries and Livestock Minister SM Rezaul Karim, Md Shahidul Islam, Choto Monir, Nazma Akhter, Shamima Akter and high official concerned authority of the ministry were present there.

