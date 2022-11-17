JS body for identifying real Hijra thru medical test

Bangladesh

BSS
17 November, 2022, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 17 November, 2022, 06:46 pm

Bangladesh National Parliament. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh National Parliament. Photo: Collected

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Ministry of Social Welfare today recommended taking necessary steps by the ministry concerned to identify real Hijras (transgender) through proper medical test.

The committee made the recommendation in a meeting held at the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban with committee chairman Rashed Khan Menon in the chair.

Members of the committee, Social Welfare minister Nuruzzaman Ahmed, Md Shibli Sadique, Bodruddoza Md Farhad Hossain and Aroma Dutta attended the meeting, among others, said a press release.

State Minister for Social Welfare Md Ashraf Ali Khan Khasru joined the meeting on special invitation, the release added.

In the meeting, the implementation progress of the decisions of the 22nd meeting, the activities of child development center under the Department of Social Services (DSS) and the social services hospitals were discussed in detail.

The parliamentary watchdog also suggested sending a letter from the Ministry of Social Welfare to the Ministry of Finance to meet the daily-food needs of the Child Development Center run by the DSS.

The committee members recommended providing one-time payment from the Ministry of Social Welfare for the treatment of six complicated and incurable diseases through cheques in the presence of local public representatives.

