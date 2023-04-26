Jica president pays courtesy call on PM Hasina in Tokyo

Bangladesh

TBS Report
26 April, 2023, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 26 April, 2023, 01:41 pm

Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Bangladesh
Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Bangladesh

Japan International Cooperation Agency (Jica) President Akihiko Tanaka paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today.

The Jica chief paid the courtesy call at Tokyo Akasaka Palace State Guest House in Japan on Wednesday (26 April).

Bangladesh-Japan Committee for Economic Cooperation Chairman Fumiya Kokubu and JETRO Chairman and CEO Ishiguru Norihiko also paid courtesy calls on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at the same guest house.

The premier arrived in Japan on a four-day official visit on Tuesday (25 April). 

A Biman Bangladesh Airlines VVIP chartered flight carrying the premier and her entourage landed at Haneda International Airport in Tokyo on Tuesday afternoon. 

