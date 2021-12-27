Jhalakathi launch fire: Floating body of youth found

Bangladesh

TBS Report
27 December, 2021, 09:50 am
Last modified: 27 December, 2021, 10:04 am

Related News

Jhalakathi launch fire: Floating body of youth found

TBS Report
27 December, 2021, 09:50 am
Last modified: 27 December, 2021, 10:04 am
Illustration: Collected
Illustration: Collected

The dead body of a youth has been found floating near Napiter Hat Bazar area in Jhalakathi's Rajarpur upazila, half a kilometre away from the location of the MV Abhijan-10 launch fire that claimed the lives of at least 40 people.

The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.

Local people informed the police when they saw a body floating in the water on Monday at 8am, confirmed Jhalokathi Sadar police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Md Khalilur Rahman to The Business Standard.

Reportedly, a team of the Jhalakathi Fire Service and Civil Defence has gone to the location to recover the body with the help of the local police station.

A massive fire broke out in the engine room of MV Abhijan 10 in the middle of Sugandha River off the coast of Jhalakathi Sadar upazila at around 3am on Friday Friday.

The incident left 40 people charred to death and scores injured, however, the number of casualties is likely to rise as many of the passengers are still missing.

The number of missing is at least 54 as per the data from the Red Crescent Bangladesh Jhalokathi district office. However, OC Khalilur said the number is at least 42.

The vessel was reportedly carrying about 1,000 passengers, according to witnesses and passengers.

Passengers who escaped from the fire incident said the fire broke out from the canteen and engine room and continued for hours.

Within five to 10 minutes, the flames engulfed the vessel.

Following the primary investigation, a shipping ministry probe body said on Sunday that the engine of MV Abhijan-10 was faulty.

"Some faults were found in its engine after close examination," said Tofail Ahmed, joint secretary of the ministry and also the probe committee head, adding that the fire may have started from the engine room and spread quickly.

Meanwhile, fire service officials, while seeking anonymity, said that the launch did not have a proper fire extinguishing system which led to a large number of fatalities.

Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury, state minister for shipping, announced that the Bangladesh Integrated Water Resources Assessment will provide Tk1.5 lakh in financial aid to the families of each of those killed in Friday's launch fire.

Besides, the Jhalakathi district administration announced to provide Tk25,000 to each deceased's family.

An unnatural death case was filed with Jhalokathi Sadar police station in this regard on Saturday.

Top News

dead body / Jhalakathi / Jhalokathi launch fire / Launch fire

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Your guide to the best bridal makeover salons

Your guide to the best bridal makeover salons

23h | Mode
The Baldah Garden is a crucial research ground for local botanists, botany and zoology students and naturists. Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS.

Saving Baldah for the sake of research

1d | Panorama
Bar-headed Geese in shallow water. Photo: Courtesy

Bar-headed goose: Lease of geese-grazing land in Bangladesh and geese-egg omelette in Tibet!

1d | Panorama
2021 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross

2021 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross

2d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan starts journey

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan starts journey

15h | Videos
Jhalokathi launch fire: Fire on river caused more deaths

Jhalokathi launch fire: Fire on river caused more deaths

16h | Videos
Tale of first cine fighting group of Bangladesh

Tale of first cine fighting group of Bangladesh

17h | Videos
Artist Shahabuddin’s depiction of Bangabandhu

Artist Shahabuddin’s depiction of Bangabandhu

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec

2
Photo/Courtesy
Bangladesh

Malaysia labour market reopens for Bangladeshis

3
Enraged monkeys have killed 250 dogs in an Indian district by dragging them to the top of buildings and trees and dropping them
South Asia

Rise of the Apes!

4
Photo: TBS Sketch
Education

Good academic background doesn’t guarantee professional skills

5
A bird’s eye view shows the largest solar plant in the country, built on a 350-acre site. The plant will begin to supply electricity from 25 December. The photo was taken from Borodurgapur village of Mongla upazila in Bagerhat recently. Photo: Courtesy
Energy

Country’s largest solar project in Mongla set to begin operations 25 December

6
What a recent hiring circular showed about job market
Bangladesh

What a recent hiring circular showed about job market