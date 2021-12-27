Jhalakathi launch fire: Floating body of youth found

The dead body of a youth has been found floating near Napiter Hat Bazar area in Jhalakathi's Rajarpur upazila, half a kilometre away from the location of the MV Abhijan-10 launch fire that claimed the lives of at least 40 people.

The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.

Local people informed the police when they saw a body floating in the water on Monday at 8am, confirmed Jhalokathi Sadar police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Md Khalilur Rahman to The Business Standard.

Reportedly, a team of the Jhalakathi Fire Service and Civil Defence has gone to the location to recover the body with the help of the local police station.

A massive fire broke out in the engine room of MV Abhijan 10 in the middle of Sugandha River off the coast of Jhalakathi Sadar upazila at around 3am on Friday Friday.

The incident left 40 people charred to death and scores injured, however, the number of casualties is likely to rise as many of the passengers are still missing.

The number of missing is at least 54 as per the data from the Red Crescent Bangladesh Jhalokathi district office. However, OC Khalilur said the number is at least 42.

The vessel was reportedly carrying about 1,000 passengers, according to witnesses and passengers.

Passengers who escaped from the fire incident said the fire broke out from the canteen and engine room and continued for hours.

Within five to 10 minutes, the flames engulfed the vessel.

Following the primary investigation, a shipping ministry probe body said on Sunday that the engine of MV Abhijan-10 was faulty.

"Some faults were found in its engine after close examination," said Tofail Ahmed, joint secretary of the ministry and also the probe committee head, adding that the fire may have started from the engine room and spread quickly.

Meanwhile, fire service officials, while seeking anonymity, said that the launch did not have a proper fire extinguishing system which led to a large number of fatalities.

Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury, state minister for shipping, announced that the Bangladesh Integrated Water Resources Assessment will provide Tk1.5 lakh in financial aid to the families of each of those killed in Friday's launch fire.

Besides, the Jhalakathi district administration announced to provide Tk25,000 to each deceased's family.

An unnatural death case was filed with Jhalokathi Sadar police station in this regard on Saturday.