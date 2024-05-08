Film director's dead body found in building on Dilu Road 

Police recovered the dead body of film director from the capital's Dilu Road area in the early hours today (8 May).

The deceased has been identified as MA Awal, Dhaka Metropolitan Police's Tejgaon Industrial Zone Assistant Commissioner Arif Raian told The Business Standard.

Two of his directed movies are 'Rajpother Badsha' and 'Kacher Shatru'.

DMP Assistant Commissioner Arif said the dead body was recovered from the fourth floor of a building on Dilu Road.

"He used to live there with his friends. Last night, his roommates found his room locked from inside. As he did not respond to calls from his roommates, they informed police. After breaking the door, Hatirjheel police rescued his dead body. He was found lying on the floor," said Arif Raian.

The dead body has been sent to Dhaka Medical College Hospital morgue for post-mortem after preparing the inquest report.

"Talking to the deceased niece and family members, we learned that he was ill for a long time. He was unmarried in personal life," Arif Raian said.

Awal haired from Fatullah in Narayanganj.