JCI Asia Pacific Conference being held in Cambodia

JCI Asia Pacific Conference 2024 is being held in Cambodia.

The representatives of JCI Chittagong are thrilled and delighted to participate in Junior Chamber International's Asia Pacific Conference 2024 in Cambodia, said a press release.

President Ismail Munna, Treasurer Moin Uddin Nahid, Vice President Imran Hossain Avi, Training Commissioner Muntasir Al Mahmood Rahi, Director Ashraf Sani, Faria Akbar Ria and Member Nurul Kabir Masum participated in it.

The Asia-Pacific Conference (ASPAC) is one of the regional conferences held annually, bringing together JCI members from across the Asia-Pacific region.

The Asia Pacific Conference is a highly prestigious event that promises to be a cornerstone for future leadership, innovation and increased community impact. JCI Chittagong is always keen to engage with global leaders, share insights and collaborate on initiatives leading to positive change, embodying the future spirit of the rising youth of the society.

JCI Chittagong President Ismail Munna said, "Our commitment to empower the future of the youth and win purposeful leadership must be at the fore as commercially we are located in the heart of Asia and the international conference will inspire us to move forward."