Ex-DIG prison Bazlur Rashid denied bail in graft case

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court has denied bail to the suspended Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Prisons Bazlur Rashid in connection with a corruption case.

A five-member bench of the Appellate Division headed by Justice Burhanuddin passed the order on Monday.

Advocate Khurshid Alam stood for the Anti-Corruption Committee (ACC) while advocate SM Rezaul Karim moved for the petitioner.

Earlier, Dhaka Special Judge Court-5 on 23 October 2022, had sentenced him to five years imprisonment and fined Tk5,00,000 in the case filed for amassing assets worth Tk3.14 crore.

Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) Deputy Director Md Salauddin filed the case against him on 20 October 2019.

Later, he was arrested the same day.

On 26 August 2020, ACC Deputy Director Nasir Uddin filed the charge sheet against Bazlur Rashid.