Ex-DIG prison Bazlur Rashid denied bail in graft case

Court

UNB
29 January, 2024, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 29 January, 2024, 08:31 pm

Related News

Ex-DIG prison Bazlur Rashid denied bail in graft case

UNB
29 January, 2024, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 29 January, 2024, 08:31 pm
Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Prisons Bazlur Rashid
Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Prisons Bazlur Rashid

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court has denied bail to the suspended Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Prisons Bazlur Rashid in connection with a corruption case.

A five-member bench of the Appellate Division headed by Justice Burhanuddin passed the order on Monday.

Advocate Khurshid Alam stood for the Anti-Corruption Committee (ACC) while advocate SM Rezaul Karim moved for the petitioner.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Earlier, Dhaka Special Judge Court-5 on 23 October 2022, had sentenced him to five years imprisonment and fined Tk5,00,000 in the case filed for amassing assets worth Tk3.14 crore.

Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) Deputy Director Md Salauddin filed the case against him on 20 October 2019.

Later, he was arrested the same day.

On 26 August 2020, ACC Deputy Director Nasir Uddin filed the charge sheet against Bazlur Rashid.

 

Top News

Supreme Court (SC) / bail / DIG

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Pallabi metro rail station at Mirpur-12 substantially eased Mirpur residents’ commute. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

How the metro rail changed the life of Uttara and Mirpur residents

9h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

The four best alternatives to gas stoves

11h | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

Vera Ink x Akangkha introduces Gratitude Journal for mindful living

11h | Brands
WCNSF: Gaza&#039;s devastating new acronym for wounded children with no surviving family. Photo: Reuters

Imagine

14h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Pentagon to avenge the killing of three US soldiers in Tower-22

Pentagon to avenge the killing of three US soldiers in Tower-22

2h | Videos
What Bangladesh need to do to play the semi of U19 World Cup

What Bangladesh need to do to play the semi of U19 World Cup

1h | Videos
The metro rail has left the bus transporters in a discomfort

The metro rail has left the bus transporters in a discomfort

4h | Videos
Xavi's tragic end after pulling Barca from the brink

Xavi's tragic end after pulling Barca from the brink

5h | Videos