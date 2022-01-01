Jaya Ahsan to become UNDP goodwill ambassador

Bangladesh

TBS Report
01 January, 2022, 10:50 am
Last modified: 01 January, 2022, 11:02 am

Related News

Jaya Ahsan to become UNDP goodwill ambassador

I will advocate and mobilise action to work on SDGs through online and offline media and all other platforms I have access to: Jaya Ahsan

TBS Report
01 January, 2022, 10:50 am
Last modified: 01 January, 2022, 11:02 am
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) appointed acclaimed actress, producer and social activist Jaya Ahsan as its goodwill ambassador in Bangladesh, effective from Saturday (1 January).

The voluntary service and support of the artist Jaya Ahsan as the goodwill ambassador will spotlight important issues to mobilise support and raise awareness to achieve sustainable development goals by 2030, as stated in a press release.

"I am honoured to be named the goodwill ambassador of UNDP and extremely privileged to join the team in working towards these goals," Jaya said. 

"I will advocate and mobilise action to work on SDGs through online and offline media and all other platforms I have access to," she further added. 

Resident representative of UNDP Bangladesh Sudipto Mukerjee said, "We all share a responsibility to making our planet a better place, and that means that each of us both individually and as citizens of the planet needs to play our part to help achieve the SDGs. We are fortunate to have Jaya Ahsan, who is not only a very celebrated Artist but also a person committed to social good, to be our Goodwill Ambassador. Having her with us will help to amplify our call to everyone within and beyond Bangladesh to join UNDP's efforts towards a healthier, happier and more equal planet that seeks to leave no one behind."

Jaya Ahsan will also work with UNDP to raise public awareness and galvanise support for different campaigns on poverty, governance, resilience, environment, energy and gender equality.

Top News

United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) / Jaya Ahsan / Goodwill Ambassador

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Waterhen flies vertically up.

The recipe for looking at and appreciating a waterhen!

1h | Panorama
Vestrahorn is known as &quot;batman mountain&quot; because of its particular shape and the gothic atmosphere that surrounds it. Photo: Juan Pablo Bassi.

The land of midnight sun and hot springs

2h | In Focus
Tarbiyatul Millat Academy Madrasa, from which Kamruzzaman Kanto completed his Dakhil. Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS

Aminbazar killing: The decade-old trauma of the victims’ families

3h | Panorama
New year gift for petrolheads

New year gift for petrolheads

7h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Zoo or prison?

Zoo or prison?

23h | Videos
Last moment preparation of international trade fair 2022

Last moment preparation of international trade fair 2022

23h | Videos
The Ashes: A Love Story

The Ashes: A Love Story

23h | Videos
Talented Oishi's hidden treasure

Talented Oishi's hidden treasure

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan starts pilot run

2
Photo: TBS Sketch
Education

Good academic background doesn’t guarantee professional skills

3
What a recent hiring circular showed about job market
Bangladesh

What a recent hiring circular showed about job market

4
Bangladesh to become 24th largest economy by 2036: Report
Economy

Bangladesh to become 24th largest economy by 2036: Report

5
Photo: Collected
Banking

BB governor instructs banks to standardise freshers’ salaries  

6
Bangladesh Bank logo
Banking

Bank accounts to be inoperable after 6 months of inactivity