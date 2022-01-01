Jaya Ahsan to become UNDP goodwill ambassador

Photo: Courtesy

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) appointed acclaimed actress, producer and social activist Jaya Ahsan as its goodwill ambassador in Bangladesh, effective from Saturday (1 January).

The voluntary service and support of the artist Jaya Ahsan as the goodwill ambassador will spotlight important issues to mobilise support and raise awareness to achieve sustainable development goals by 2030, as stated in a press release.

"I am honoured to be named the goodwill ambassador of UNDP and extremely privileged to join the team in working towards these goals," Jaya said.

"I will advocate and mobilise action to work on SDGs through online and offline media and all other platforms I have access to," she further added.

Resident representative of UNDP Bangladesh Sudipto Mukerjee said, "We all share a responsibility to making our planet a better place, and that means that each of us both individually and as citizens of the planet needs to play our part to help achieve the SDGs. We are fortunate to have Jaya Ahsan, who is not only a very celebrated Artist but also a person committed to social good, to be our Goodwill Ambassador. Having her with us will help to amplify our call to everyone within and beyond Bangladesh to join UNDP's efforts towards a healthier, happier and more equal planet that seeks to leave no one behind."

Jaya Ahsan will also work with UNDP to raise public awareness and galvanise support for different campaigns on poverty, governance, resilience, environment, energy and gender equality.