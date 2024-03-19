UNDP goodwill ambassador inaugurates smart post center in Khulna

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden, UNDP goodwill ambassador, inaugurated a smart service point of post office in Koyra, Khulna on Tuesday to strengthen digital inclusion and facilitate access to public services leaving no one behind.

The Smart Service Point (SSP) initiative, a collaborative effort integrating digital solutions with traditional postal services, represents a significant stride towards realising the vision of a Smart Bangladesh by 2041, reads a press release.

Offering a spectrum of amenities such as parcel tracking, bill payment, and e-commerce facilitation, SSPs are revolutionising accessibility and efficiency in rural areas of Bangladesh.

Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury emphasised the indispensable role of Digital Centre initiatives in propelling Bangladesh towards a digitally inclusive society, stating, "Digital Centre is bringing government services to the doorstep of grassroots people, making essential services easily accessible."

State Minister Zunaid Ahmed Palak underscored its pivotal role in building a digitally inclusive society.

He said, "Smart Service Point is an innovative initiative that aims to use technology to improve the accessibility and efficiency of postal services in the community."

The delegation also visited the Moharajpur Union Digital Centre.

Throughout the visit to the Digital Centre, interactive sessions with beneficiaries showcased the tangible benefits of the Digital Centre, illustrating its contribution to enhancing access to government services, financial transactions, and other essential services for rural citizens.

Aspire to Innovate-a2i of the Cabinet Division and ICT Division, supported by UNDP is working towards building a Smart Bangladesh through various innovative initiatives.

The visit served to spotlight Bangladesh's strides in digital inclusion and sustainable development, reflecting the nation's dedication to leveraging technology for the betterment of society.

Ulrika Modéer, UN assistant secretary-general and director of the Bureau of External Relations and Advocacy UNDP, Johan Forssell, Swedish minister for International Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade; Stefan Liller, UNDP resident representative in Bangladesh, Alexandra Berg von Linde, ambassador of Sweden to Bangladesh, Mollah Mizanur Rahman, joint-project director (joint secretary) of a2i, Anir Chowdhury, policy advisor of a2i; were present along with other senior government officials, UN delegates, and dignitaries.