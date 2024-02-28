Jatka conservation week to begin 11 March

Bangladesh

UNB
28 February, 2024, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 28 February, 2024, 05:54 pm

Related News

Jatka conservation week to begin 11 March

UNB
28 February, 2024, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 28 February, 2024, 05:54 pm
A snapshot of jatka (hilsa fry) in this file photo. Photo: Collected
A snapshot of jatka (hilsa fry) in this file photo. Photo: Collected

Jatka Conservation Week 2024 will be observed from 11 to 17 March, aiming to create mass awareness about preserving hilsa fry to boost its production.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the National Taskforce Committee on Hilsa Resources Development held at the conference room of the Fisheries Department on Wednesday (28 February) with Fisheries and Livestock Minister Md Abdur Rahman in the chair.

Like every year, various programmes will be taken on the occasion of Jatka Conservation Week, the minister said.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The programmes include publicity activities on the importance of preserving jatka and related laws in different places including different important fish landing centers in Dhaka, fish warehouses and  markets.

Besides, videos will be screened alongside arranging boat race, Hadudu, swimming and mobile courts drives will be conducted in hats, bazars and warehouses to raise awareness, said the minister.

Fisheries and Livestock Minister Md Abdur Rahman will inaugurate the Jatka Conservation Week 2024  in Chandpur Sadar Upazila on 11 March.

jatka / Hilsha / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: TBS

Win the mind game: How to ace critical interview questions

6h | Pursuit
Many households, which once lived independently, are now compelled to sublet a portion of their flats to alleviate the financial strain of rent. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Growing sublets paint a grim picture of the state of middle class

10h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Winning matches vs winning hearts: Does it count at work?

1d | Panorama
From 2022 to 2023, Head Gear’s sales saw 643% growth and achieved the revenue milestone of Tk1 crore. Photo: courtesy

Head Gear: A Bangladeshi cap brand with global dreams

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Bagerhat's wooden bicycles pedal their way to Europe

Bagerhat's wooden bicycles pedal their way to Europe

35m | Videos
Is BYD's supercar Yangwang U9 really the best?

Is BYD's supercar Yangwang U9 really the best?

3h | Videos
Hemp, Adams join Bangladesh coaching staff

Hemp, Adams join Bangladesh coaching staff

1h | Videos
DGDA holds firm on heart stent prices, importers of European stents unhappy

DGDA holds firm on heart stent prices, importers of European stents unhappy

4h | Videos