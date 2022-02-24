Japan to stand by Bangladesh’s development journey: Ambassador

Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh ITO Naoki said his country is willing to stand by Bangladesh in its development journey towards a sustainable and more prosperous future.

He made the call to further strengthen the shared friendship and win-win partnership between the two countries in the years to come, during an event marking the birthday celebration of Japanese Emperor Naruhito at the Japanese Embassy in Dhaka on 23 February.

"The birthday of the emperor this year is a particularly auspicious occasion, as we celebrate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of our diplomatic relations between Japan and Bangladesh, he said adding that Japan is determined to make this milestone year a start of the new era of the Japan-Bangladesh relationship.

Noting Bangladesh as the largest recipient of Japan's official development assistance reflecting the economy's resilience, the ambassador said that export from Bangladesh to Japan increased by 12.4% during July 2021 and January 2022, compared to the same period a year ago.

In his address, ITO Naoki mentioned the steady progress of some of the projects between the two countries, including a trial run of Dhaka Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) Line 6 that began last August, the metro will start its commercial operation in December and Bangladesh Special Economic Zone in Araihazar will soon be ready to host international investment.

"More and more Japanese companies are willing to grow their businesses in Bangladesh, and we have enormous potential to expand trade and investment between us," he said hoping to collaborate in improving the investment climate that faces challenges like customs clearance, taxation, telegraphic transfer, and investment and export incentives.

He further added that mega-infra projects by JICA – like Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport Expansion, Matarbari Deep Sea Port, and Bangabandhu Railway Bridge – which are set to be completed soon will change the face of the nation.

Ambassador ITO Naoki reiterated that Japan will continue to extend such practical cooperation to Bangladesh as a partner to realize a "Free and Open Indo-Pacific (FOIP)", a vision of peace, stability, and prosperity in the entire region.

"Our cooperation with Bangladesh includes maritime safety and security. Last year, JICA granted to the Bangladesh Coast Guard 24 rescue boats. Our Golden Jubilee began with the port call by the two ships of Japan's maritime self-defence force at Chittagong from January 8th to 10th. They conducted a joint goodwill exercise with the Bangladesh Navy."

To ensure stability in the region, the ambassador said Japan will cooperate with Bangladesh for humanitarian responses to the Rohingya refugees and in enabling the environment of repatriation, together with the international community.

Japan has stepped up its efforts in this regard. Last month, Japan committed $2m in total as the first donor to fund UNHCR and WFP for their operation in Bhasan Char.

ITO Naoki at the time called on young people to become a bridge between Japan and Bangladesh in the future.

He also hoped that people from Bangladesh will visit Japan as the country is set to allow new entries of foreign nationals - including students and business travellers, except for tourists - from 1 March.

The event was attended by Bangladesh Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen and Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni.