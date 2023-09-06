Janmashtami being observed today

Bangladesh

UNB
06 September, 2023, 11:55 am
Last modified: 06 September, 2023, 12:00 pm

Related News

Janmashtami being observed today

The day is a public holiday in the country

UNB
06 September, 2023, 11:55 am
Last modified: 06 September, 2023, 12:00 pm
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

The Hindu community is celebrating Janmashtami, marking the birth of Lord Krishna, today with due religious fervour.

According to the Hindu religion, Lord Vishnu incarnated in the universe as Lord Krishna in the prison of Raja Kangsa on this day, the eighth of "Shukla Pakkha" in the month of Bhadra in Dwapara Yuga in order to protect "Dharma" from the hands of evil.

The day is a public holiday.

President Mohammed Shahabuddin and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in separate messages greeted the members of the Hindu community on the eve of the occasion.

National dailies published special articles while Bangladesh Betar and Bangladesh Television and other private TV channels and radio stations are airing special programmes highlighting different aspects of the eventful life of Lord Krishna.

Top News

Janmashtami / public holiday / Raja Kangsa

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The centre currently provides hands-on training to students, teaching them how to process materials and synthesise and characterise them. Photo: Rajib Dhar

38 years on, DU’s semiconductor research centre barely scratches the surface

8h | Panorama
Photo: Representational Image

‘With right support, we can design and test microchips in the country’

14h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

The shady world of 'int'l awards' for Bangladeshi business leaders

1d | Panorama
To help a small business secure a loan, DrutoLoan will first send their representative to the customer and help them fill out all the necessary paperwork. Photo: Courtesy

DrutoLoan: A start-up providing finance to small businesses

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Container handling at Chittagong port has decreased by more than 15 percent

Container handling at Chittagong port has decreased by more than 15 percent

20m | TBS Economy
Salman Shah in the eyes of fans

Salman Shah in the eyes of fans

1h | TBS Stories
Sumon's journey as an actor

Sumon's journey as an actor

3h | TBS Entertainment
Kim, Putin may discuss arms deal, says US

Kim, Putin may discuss arms deal, says US

2h | TBS World